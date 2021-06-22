15 Best Silk Sheets – Best Silk Bed Sheets to Buy 2021

Courtesy

If cotton sheets are your thing, then fine — but I have to ask you something: Have you ever experienced the cool slick of silk giving your bod a nice caress when you snuggle into bed after a long day? It’s a dang treat.

Plain and simple: Silk sheets are where it’s at. And that’s not just because they look pretty (which, TBQH, they totally do). It’s because, like a good lasagna, silk sheets have layers. They feel super luxe, obviously, and they’ve even got beauty benefits, too.

Silk sheets are fabulous for your hair and your skin. I mean, I’m sure you’ve heard all about silk pillowcases. The ultra-smooth texture of the fabric prevents your precious locks from getting tangled up at night, so your blowout = preserved. Plus, silk won’t draw moisture away from your body, unlike most other sheets — meaning your hair and skin will stay nice and hydrated. And for the overheating sleepers out there, this might be the most enticing detail of all: Silk is hella breathable.

I’d be remiss not to warn you that silk sheets tend to cost more than, say, flannel sheets or winter sheets or regular ol ‘soft sheets, but if you’re looking to treat yourself to a luxury set of bed sheets, then silk is most definitely worth the splurge. Annnnnd Prime Day fully supports that choice by serving up deals to help you justify the investment. I got you covered, too, with some affordable options. Scroll down for the best silk sheets to shop right now.

1

the mauve choice

Ultra Soft Durable Sheets

Try all you want but no one can convince me that this shimmery light purple shade isn’t one of the prettiest hues out there. A quick warning: the 400 thread-count, silky soft set will make it really hard to get outta bed.

two

The Affordable Satin Option

Vonty Satin Sheets

If the price point on the first silk sheet set already scares you — it scares me, no shame — then try out a satin alternative. These best-sellers on Amazon have thousands of reviews and a 4.5-star rating. It’s like you dropped a few hundred dollars on a set, but really only spent under 40 bucks.

3

The Frequent Best-Seller

Premium Quality Sheets

ElleSilk Amazon

There’s something so sophisticated (and even a bit mysterious) about black sheets — especially silk black sheets — and these bad boys are also hypoallergenic, so they’re perfect for anyone with allergies or asthma. FYI, this set sells out pretty fast, but they restock frequently, so grab ’em while you can!

4

The Pillowcase Option

For Beauty Sleep Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set SLIP nordstrom.com

$ 122.00

Another option, if you’re not ready to fully commit to a full set of silk sheets, is to start with just a silk pillowcase. SLIP, the original beauty sleep pillowcases, are the perfect option. Wake up lookin ‘fab with this ultra-soft silk one. Plus, it comes with a beauty mask. Sold!

5

The Pristine, White Option

4-Piece Mulberry Silk Sheets LilySilk amazon.com

$ 474.00

If you go for these pristinely white mulberry silk sheets, first of all, congrats, you’re much braver than I am. And second of all, double congrats’ cause your bed is GUAR-AN-TEED to look and feel stunning.

6

The White Pillowcase Option

Ivory | Silk Pillowcase Grace Eleyae graceeleyae.com

$ 75.00

So you got those white sheets above, huh? Well, what if you’re extra and sleep with a million pillows? Well, have I got a solution for you: Order these gorge, white silk pillowcases and problem solved.

7

The Extra Option

Reflection Quilt DONNA KARAN NEW YORK nordstrom.com

$ 499.99

So we’re talkin ‘silk sheets. Three words: Luxurious. Beautiful. Expensive. At this point, why not go all in? This silk charmeuse quilt is perfect for the chicks who want All. Silk. Everything.

8

The Striped Option

Jacquard Woven Designs – Fraser Stripe Gingerlily gingerlilylondon.com

$ 400.00

This London-based brand is known for the quality and beauty of its silk. Check out the Fraser Stripe design and stock up on the gold-esque collection.

9

The Feels-Like-Silk Option

Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set Ettitude ettitude.com

$ 112.00

If you’re still thinking, girl, WTF. Do you think I’m made of money ?! Here is another alternative option. It feels like silk, it’s shiny like silk, AND they’re just as soft and breathable as the real thing — but they’re bamboo, baby!

10

the fitted option

Silk Fitted Sheet

If the silky smoothness and the pretty ballerina pink color haven’t already persuaded you to get these sheets, then I’ve got two words for you: machine washable.

eleven

The Bold Option

100% Silk Pillowcase

This beauty sleep pillowcase has killer reviews. My personal fave prints are the stunning blue leopard and gorg snakeskin. If that ain’t your style, don’t worry, Swurly offers a ton of other neutral choices.

12

the personality pick

Marbling Silk Fitted Sheet LilySilk lilysilk.com

$ 265.00

Like the option above, you don’t have to forgo patterns just because your sheets are silk. This beautiful marble set will be the scene-stealing statement piece in any bedroom.

13

The personality pick, part II

White Marble Silk Pillowcase Shhh Silk shhhsilk.com

$ 82.50

I mean, since we’re on that marble trend, here’s another singular silk pillowcase for some serious beauty sleep.

14

the highly-reviewed choice

Mulberry Charmeuse Natural Bedding Mulberry Park Silks Amazon

$ 650.00

Look, I’m not saying you have to sleep in the nude once you buy these sheets, I’m just saying you’d be extremely comfortable if you chose to do so.

fifteen

the dramatic option

Satin Silk Bed Sheets Set

Sure, these red satin sheets are sultry and luxurious, but they’re also ideal for those among us who like to sip Pinot Noir in bed.

