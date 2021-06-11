15 Best Gifts for Doctors and Healthcare Professionals in 2021

John francis

I honestly don’t know how doctors do it — and I’m not just referring to the dozens of years spent studying or sleepless nights spent on call. It takes a really special, selfless person to devote their lives and time (so much time) to helping others. If you find yourself wanting to tell all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals in your life thank you for all that they do, what better way than with a thoughtful present? Although a tangible gift hardly compares to what they give to the world, even a small something to show your appreciation would still mean the world to them, and that’s all that matters.

You’ll find something for every doctor, physician, and medical professional in your life, here. If you’re looking for a medical-themed gift idea, we’ve found comfy, stylish scrubs or sneakers they can wear on the job. Or if you want to treat them to a little self-care present to help them wind down at the end of the day (and catch up on all that sleep they’ve lost over the years), we’ve got candles, skincare serums , and lots more. So grab a thank you card, then scroll below to find the perfect gift for the doctor (s) in your life.

1

this cute badge reel

Anatomical Heart Nurse Retractable Badge Reel Holder Nurseology amazon.com

$ 9.99

If the doc works at a hospital, a badge reel would be real handy for keeping up with their cards and IDs. Why not make it a cute one while you’re at it?

two

this multitasking alarm clock

Restore

Your doctor does a lot of multitasking throughout the day, so they deserve an alarm clock that’s as productive as they are. This one also acts as a white-noise machine, a bedside reading light, mood lighting, and way more.

3

these blue-light glasses

Retro Big Round Blue Light Computer Glasses

If they’re up at all hours working in front of a laptop or phone screen, falling fast asleep might not be the easiest. A pair of glasses to filter out the blue light should help with just that!

4

this treat for their feet

Trio Set Footnanny amazon.com

$ 144.00

Whether they’re dressing up for conferences and meetings or running around the office, a doctor’s feet are definitely aching at the end of the day. This kit (which comes with three foot creams, a buffer, and three pairs of socks) is exactly what the doctor ordered.

5

this travel blanket

E Marie Travel The Everything Travel Blanket E MARIE TRAVEL amazon.com

$ 88.00

So much more than a cute throw, this machine-washable knit blanket can also be worn as a shawl or used as a travel pillow when packed inside the matching drawstring bag. It’s the cozy gift that keeps on giving!

6

this soothing serum

Great Barrier Relief KRAVE Beauty kravebeauty.com

$ 44.50

A doctor’s feet aren’t the only things in desperate need of attention at the end of an exhausting shift. All that mask-wearing could leave their skin feeling (and looking) dry and less than amazing. Enter: This soothing facial serum packed with conditioning oils to repair their skin’s protective barrier.

7

this pretty candle

Renaissance Luxury Candle HARLEM CANDLE COMPANY nordstrom.com

$ 45.00

Who doesn’t love to come home to a space filled with their favorite scents to wind down or set the mood ?! This candle looks nice, but with notes of jasmine, pear, lily of the valley, musk, and sandalwood, it smells even better.

8

this pretty blazer

Women’s Dawson Blazer, Pearl Pink

A doctor would very much appreciate another sleek blazer to add to their rotation for all those professional events. We’ll bet they don’t already own a double-breasted, light pink, midweight blazer like this one, but we’ll also bet they’d want one.

9

cool bookends

SIN Bacchus Bookends Set West Elm westelm.com

$ 130.00

I’m willing to bet they have a big ol ‘stack of books somewhere (hey, they did a lot of studying to get to where they are). Stylish bookends for their desk will not only make their office look nicer, but it’ll also make it easier to organize all their reading material.

10

these stylish scrubs

Zamora Jogger Style Scrub Pants for Women

Let’s be real — wearing scrubs day in and day out can get a little repetitive. Help them switch things up with a new pair of jogger-style pants for a more tailored (yet comfy) look.

eleven

these comfy slippers

Shower Sandal Slippers Quick Drying Bathroom Slippers

They’ll be * living * for these comfy, squishy slides — the perfect slippers for wearing around the house — which is great because they’ll also be living in them all summer long.

12

this convertible carryall

The Convertible Duffle Bag Baseball nordstrom.com

$ 88.00

This duffel does it all (no, seriously). With pockets, pouches, and compartments galore, plus three different carrying options (you can even pull out hidden straps and wear it as a backpack), it’s the perfect commuter bag, weekend bag — you name it.

13

these slip-proof slip-on sneakers

Zoom Press

These slip-ons might’ve been designed for nurses, but any doctor who needs a good pair of supportive, slip- and water-resistant sneakers that are easy to clean would love to wear these all day on the job.

14

this insulated travel cup

Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid Simple Modern amazon.com

$ 22.57

A bright, fun cup like this will not only remind them to stay hydrated during the busy workday, but it’ll also keep their drink cold throughout said workday.

fifteen

a sweat-wicking shirt

Women’s Seamless Athletic Long Sleeves CRZ YOGA amazon.com

$ 28.00

A layerable long-sleeve shirt made of sweat-wicking material is perfect for days when they’ll be running around. They can also use it on their time off at the gym or just hanging out!

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

