15 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2021 for Every Hair Type

Khadija horton

Here’s the cool thing about shampoo: You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get one that really, truly works. I’m not kidding — some of the best shampoos out there (including the one I love and use right now in my shower) can be found at the drugstore. That being said, “you do want to make sure the shampoo you’re using, regardless of the price, is tailored to your hair’s specific needs, so you’re not wasting your money or hurting your hair, “says Giovanni Vaccaro, an NYC-based hairstylist and founding member of Glamsquad. And to help you get on the right path, I rounded up the 15 best drugstore shampoos — all under $ 20 (!!) – that are formulated for specific hair types and textures to make your hair look and feel freaking amazing.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

Best Drugstore Conditioner for Fine Hair

Ogx Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

So many shampoos are packed with ingredients that weigh down fine hair and make it feel suuuuper greasy. Enter: this drugstore shampoo, which does just the opposite. Thanks to strand-plumping biotin, collagen, and wheat proteins, this formula is able to give you thicker, fuller hair without leaving it oily.

2

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Damaged Hair

Herbal Essences Bio Renew Bamboo + Potent Aloe Strength Shampoo

Breathe life back into your dull, damaged hair with this strengthening drugstore shampoo. It’s filled with bamboo extract and aloe, which help repair existing damage and split ends and make your hair more resistant to breakage in the future.

3

Best Shampoo for Oily Hair

Not Your Mother’s Activated Bamboo Charcoal & Purple Moonstone Restore & Reclaim Shampoo

The same benefits that charcoal serves up for your face (it deep cleans, removes dirt, and absorbs oil) are now available for your hair in this clarifying drugstore shampoo. If your strands tend to get oily fast, spend a few extra seconds massaging this cleanser into your roots to get rid of any excess sebum (aka oil) and product buildup, which can make your hair greasy.

4

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Flat Hair

Tresemmé 24 Hour Volume Shampoo

How many times have you styled your hair to look full and voluminous, only to have it deflate moments later? If the answer to this was “more than once,” you’re probably forgetting this very important step: washing with a volumizing shampoo. This drugstore shampoo uses a volume control complex and thickening silk proteins to give your hair a boost in the height department.

5

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Brunettes

John Frieda Blue Crush for Brunettes Blue Shampoo

Whether you are a natural brunette or dye your hair brown, this blue shampoo from drugstore brand John Frieda should be a must in your wash routine. It uses tiny blue pigments to cancel out unwanted brassiness and orange tones which, in turn, makes your color look more fresh and vibrant.

6

Best Drugstore Shampoo Bar

Love Beauty And Planet Blooming Color Shampoo Bar

The most eco-friendly option on the list, this drugstore shampoo bar from Love Beauty and Planet does right by your hair and the planet. The formula gently cleanses hair (and also hydrates and boosts shine) and the outer packaging is both plastic-free and low-waste.

7

Best Mild Drugstore Shampoo

Neutrogena Gentle & Soft Healthy Scalp Shampoo

This mild shampoo is the perfect option for frequent washers. The sulfate-free formula gently cleanses your strands and scalp without stripping away necessary oils or moisture so your head is left feeling soft and clean post-wash.

8

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Blonde Hair

Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo for Blonde and Silver Hair

Finding a shampoo that’ll keep your blonde looking fresh doesn’t have to be expensive. Exhibit A: this drugstore shampoo with a purple tint. The purple color tones down any unwanted brassiness, while the formula leaves your hair clean and shiny.

9

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Dry Hair

Hair Food Avocado & Argan Oil Shampoo

Dry hair needs a ton of moisture and this drugstore shampoo definitely delivers. Think of it as a tall glass of water for your hair. It’s packed with avocado and argan oil, two ingredients that will hydrate and moisturize even the thirstiest of hair.

10

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Thick Hair

Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo

Your thick hair needs this drugstore shampoo. The ultra-moisturizing formula is packed with glycerin, a conditioning and hydrating ingredient, that’ll make your hair super soft and silky.

eleven

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Natural Hair

Pantene Gold Series Deep Hydrating Co-Wash

Okay, so this technically isn’t a shampoo — it’s a co-wash — but it works just like one. The gentle cream formula is free of sulfates that can strip the natural oils from your curls. It contains super hydrators panthenol and argan oil, which impart even more moisture into your hair for added definition and less frizz, and the scent is beyond amazing.

12

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Dandruff

Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Not only will this drugstore shampoo cleanse your hair, but it’ll also takes care of any dandruff hanging out on your scalp. It contains pyrithione zinc, an active ingredient that kills dandruff-causing fungus and bacteria to fully get rid of those annoying white flakes.

13

Best Smoothing Drugstore Shampoo

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo

Frizz and flyaways call for moisture all day, every day. This natural drugstore shampoo gives your hair what it needs as you lather up thanks to a blend of smoothing and repairing shea butter, coconut oil, and macadamia oil.

14

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair

L’Oréal Paris Color Vibrancy Intensive Protecting Shampoo

Annoying but true: Every time your hair comes into contact with warm to hot water, its outer layer (the cuticle) lifts and pigments from your dye job slowly seep out with each wash, causing your color fade over time. The best solution: a drugstore shampoo, like this one, that coats strands with protective antioxidants to keep your hair’s hue from literally going down the drain.

fifteen

Best Drugstore Shampoo for Curls

Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Sulfate-Free Fortifying Shampoo

The name of the healthy hair game: hydration, hydration, hydration. When your curls are properly nourished, they not only look more defined, they’re also less prone to frizz and breakage. Meet this drugstore shampoo — it gives hair a much-needed dose of moisture with a side of strengthening vitamins B3 & B6 too.

Lauren Balsamo Deputy Beauty Director Lauren Balsamo is the deputy beauty director at Cosmopolitan covering all things skin, hair, makeup, and nails for both the magazine and website.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below