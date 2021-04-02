15 Best Affordable Hair Dryers of 2021

Courtesy Image / Khadija Horton

Fact: No matter what those IG influencers tell you, there’s no need to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on a hair dryer if you don’t want to. I mean, I get why you could be swayed to drop a ton of money on one — a poorly-made hair dryer might only last a few months and could even damage your hair in the process (which, not fun). But trust me when I say there are sooo many high-quality and affordable hair dryer options out there that’ll fit your budget without burning off your hair.

I know it’s not easy to find a diamond in the rough, so I made it my personal mission to find the best cheap hair dryers that work just as well (TBH, some work better) than the expensive ones on the market. Ahead, the 15 best affordable hair dryers that will minimize heat damage, tame flyways, and give you the blowout of your dreams.

one

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Blowouts on Natural Hair

Revlon One-Step Paddle Dryer

This affordable hair dryer is basically like using a regular paddle brush, only it’s heated. Section off your hair and run this paddle dryer through your curls — thanks to the detangling bristles, it’ll dry and smooth out even the tightest of curls, making blowouts on natural hair a breeze.

two

Best Affordable Bonnet Hair Dryer

Conair 1875 Watt Pro Style Bonnet Ionic Hair Dryer

Turn your home into a salon with this affordable bonnet hair dryer. Throw on your roller set, then sit under the hood — not only will it dry your hair evenly without creating any flyaways, but it’ll also minimize any potential heat damage (since there’s some breathing room between the dryer and your hair).

3

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Curly Hair

Bed Head Curls in Check 1875 Watt Diffuser Hair Dryer

Listen, this affordable hair dryer is a must-have for anyone with curly hair. It’s a major key in the fight against dull, frizzy, and limp curls. The detachable diffuser is full of holes that distribute the air evenly to dry curly hair while also adding definition, shine, and texture.

4

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Flyaways

John Frieda Frizz Ease Full Volume Hair Dryer

Your hair dryer is supposed to work with your hair, not against it, so if you find your current one leaves you with frizz and flyways, you might want to switch to this pick. It has three different heat settings and the grille is coated in titanium ceramic, which helps to evenly distribute heat for a sleek and shiny blowout.

5

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Fine Curls

Jinri 1875W Professional Salon Grade Hair Dryer

The pros list for this hair dryer is basically never-ending: It’s lightweight, fast-drying, and has negative ions to help keep your hair from frizzing up. Plus, it comes with a diffuser that actually stays on and doesn’t pull at your hair, leaving your curls bouncy and full.

6

Best Affordable and Quiet Hair Dryer

Kipozi 1875W Hair Dryer

If you have roommates, you know the struggles of trying to blow-dry your hair in the AM without waking anyone up. Thankfully, this hair dryer is here to help you (and your housemates) out. Not only will the consistent air flow dry your hair in no time, but it’s also sooo quiet that you’ll no longer have to deal with angry text messages.

7

Best Affordable Hair Dryer Brush

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

This hair dryer brush is so good, we dedicated an entire story to it. Seriously, though: If you’re over using a round brush and a hair dryer, try out this two-in-one hot tool. It works on all hair types, and it’ll consistently give you the look of a salon-worthy blowout.

8

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Damaged Hair

Remington Damage Protection Ceramic Hair Dryer

Obviously heat isn’t the best if you have damaged hair, but if you absolutely must blow-dry, use this one (after spritzing on a heat protectant spray, of course). The coating on the grille helps protect your hair during heat styling and micro-conditioners are deposited through the airflow for healthier hair.

9

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Travel

Conair 1875 Watt Cord Keeper Hair Dryer

Let’s be real, it’s mad annoying to lug around a clunky and large hair dryer when you’re traveling. For your next trip, pack this sleek option instead. This hair dryer gets the job done, it’s not heavy at all, and it also has a retractable cord and a foldable handle to make it super easy to store.

10

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Fine Hair

Bed Head Pump Up the Volume 1875W Hair Dryer

This hair dryer is perfect if your flat and fine hair needs a little boost, thanks to the dial feature that controls the airflow. The dial comes with five volume settings, from level one to level five, so you can really customize your results.

eleven

Best Affordable Hair Dryer Brush for Natural Hair

Gold N Hot Professional One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

For natural hair, using the wrong hair-dryer brush can end in a major disaster — thankfully, this one was literally made for textured, curly hair. The nylon-pin bristles detangle even the thickest of hair, while the ion generator helps leave your hair looking smooth and sleek.

12

Best Affordable Hair Dryer for Thick Hair

BaBylissPro BAB2000 Ceramix Xtreme Dryer

Think of this hair dryer as small but mighty. Item puts out some impressive airflow, and thanks to the added strength, you’ll be able to dry your thick hair in no time.

13

Best Affordable and Lightweight Hair Dryer

Revlon 1875W Compact And Lightweight Hair Dryer

Other than the drugstore price, the best thing about this hair dryer is that it’s really lightweight and super powerful. That means you’ll be able to blow dry your hair without your arm getting sore AF.

14

Best Affordable Hair Dryer with a Cool Air Setting

InfinitiPro by Conair1875 Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Styling Tool

Sure, most hair dryer have a “cool shot” button, but this one actually works really freakin ‘well. It’s not just room temperature air being pushed through, it truly goes from hot to cool in seconds. It’s perfect for setting your hair and making sure your whole head is completely dry before you move on to the next phase of styling.

fifteen

Best Affordable Infrared Hair Dryer

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer

Regular hair dryers heat your hair by conducting electricity through their metal coils, but hair dryers powered by infrared technology, like this one, create a current that heats your hair from the inside out. The result? Smoother, silkier hair and faster drying times.

