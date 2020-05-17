Planet Earth is a wonderful place where very beautiful animals live. Among them there are the birds that fly through the skies and that very few people have had the fortune to know them. Today we bring you a list of the most beautiful birds on the planet.

Quetzal

It is known as the sacred bird and for many it is the most beautiful bird in the world, unfortunately it is in danger of extinction. It has a beautiful green plumage that captivates anyone. It currently lives in Latin America and there are records of this bird for many years in fact the Mayans used their feathers to create their royal plumes.

The Gould Diamond

This beautiful bird is of Australian origin and inhabits tropical areas where there are tall trees and plenty of water nearby. Its population has decreased dramatically due to the extinction of its habitat.

The jumping tail of wire

This legendary bird lives in the Amazon and has very colorful colors.

Royal bird of paradise

Its name refers to an authentic bird of paradise, the Cicinnurus species is endemic to New Guinea. The male is crimson and white with bright blue and green legs with a fan-shaped feather tip over his shoulder.

Bird of Paradise Wilson

This bird, in addition to having very beautiful and striking colors, has a tail shaped like a mustache.

The Painted Vulturina is a species of Numididae that inhabits the savannahs of East Africa from Tanzania to Ethiopia. Its colors are beautiful and it is in danger of extinction.

The tocororo.

It is native to Cuba. Its plumage is one of the most colorful. It is recognized as the national bird of Cuba.

The Indian Paradise Flycatcher is a medium-sized bird native to Asia, where it is distributed. Because the world population is considered stable, it has been listed on the IUCN Red List as Least Concern since 2004. It is native to the Indian subcontinent, Central Asia and Myanmar. They consider it a beauty.

The blue macaw

It is known from the parrot family. It lives in the jungles of Brazil, Bolivia and northern Paraguay. It is a large macaw and is in a state of vulnerability, since that color is very peculiar and there are very few.

The Guyanese Rock Cock, also called the Guyanese Rock Cock or just the Rock Cock, is a species of passerine bird in the Cotingidae family, one of the two belonging to the genus Rupicola. It is native to the Guiana shield and the north of the Amazon basin in South America.

It is an Amazonian bird, also known as the rock cock, its color is very beautiful and we have fallen in love. Very few people know this species from the area where it lives.

Budgies of different colors.

The redstart monal is a bird in the Phasianidae family. It lives in the rhododendron and coniferous forests of the Himalayas, and is considered the national bird of Nepal.

Grandala

Its blue color is beautiful and captivates anyone. There are very few birds of this color in the world. A bird native to the mountains of South Asia

There is no doubt that God is the best painter.