15 awkward (but necessary) movies you need to see

Whether due to the harshness of the images, the perversion of the plot or the misinformation of the viewers, the truth is that some titles can end their screenings with much less public than they had at the beginning. The discomfort in the cinema has become a personal stamp of some filmmakers, of Michael Haneke to Yorgos Lanthimos, going through essential classics like Stanley kubrick, Luis Bunuel Y Tod Browning.

Their use and abuse of the camera is not (or not always) arbitrary. These films speak of very diverse realities, either explicitly or allegorically, and if we manage to scratch well in their provocations we will find reflections that are still necessary in our contemporary society.

But times change, and it is not always easy to understand which way. It is curious that the circus shows shown by Browning were more frequent at the time of ‘The Parade of the Monsters’ than today and, nevertheless, many were offended by that work while’American Horror Story: Freak Show‘became one of the series’ most talked about seasons. The subversive cinema of John Waters caused gagging in many, especially when Divine he does his thing and takes the dog for a walk, forgetting the bags for excrement at home and, well, indulging himself. But now we are counting the days until the premiere of ‘Jackass forever‘in October where there is probably also excrement involved.

‘Gremlins‘, of Joe DanteIt was an ideal Christmas monster movie for children, or at least that’s what many 80’s parents thought who ended up suing the production company. The scene in which the protagonist’s mother used a blender as a weapon against the green intruders was to blame but, along the way, she surely tanned many of her young viewers in the glorious arts of film dismemberment so why not thank her?

In this scandalous list we review 15 titles that annoyed their viewers but, with the arrogance that time gives us, we consider essential when it comes to educating moviegoers, reflecting hidden realities or, simply, they advanced the seventh art towards new and unexplored corners .

Advertising – Keep reading below

1 The Golden Age (1930)

With script of Luis Bunuel -which also directs- and Salvador DaliWe couldn’t expect less than a surreal and gripping piece. And so it was: when talkies were barely three years old and Hitler had not yet come to power in Germany, Buñuel made one of his best films, revolutionary, libertarian and critical with the double standards of the bourgeoisie, which so quickly censored sexual practices as exhibits his own perversions in the private sphere.

2 Stop the monsters (1932)

Although the recent ‘The great showman’ (2017) wants to make you believe that in circuses everything was wonderful, the truth is that there was a time when it was not. Now here near. The “different” people (dwarfs, bearded people, people with deformities, etc.) were recruited and exploited, and this is reflected in the context of this film of Tod Browning.

3 A Clockwork Orange (1971)

It is difficult to shock us today, when we are more than used to seeing horror on television or social networks. But imagine yourself in the 70s, walking into a movie theater and seeing this masterpiece of Stanley kubrick, where ultra-violence is the common thread of a story full of rapes, beatings and torture to the rhythm of Beethoven. Will it include some of Kubrick’s own 12 tips for making a perfect film?

4 The Last House on the Left (1972)

Wes craven wrote and directed this violent film, in which two teenagers are kidnapped by three ruthless maniacs. The cruelty of his actions caused a lot of discomfort in the viewers of the time, but even today it is considered one of the five films to love Craven for.

5 Salò or the 120 days of Sodom (1975)

Pier paolo pasolini He is one of the most revolutionary and rebellious filmmakers in the history of cinema. And that does not like everyone: he was brutally murdered in November 1975, just a week before the release of this film. Pasolini left, leaving ‘Saló’ as his last will: a violent, cruel and unspeakable metaphor of fascism, consumerism and the miseries that capitalism had brought after World War II.

6 Videodrome (1983)

David Cronenberg He is another of the kings of cinematographic discomfort, and he set a trend: he was the forerunner of the New Flesh, a movement started in the 70s by which human and machine always ended up merging in monstrous deformations. The objective? Show contemporary concern about the rise of technology. This film is the jewel in the crown of an essential filmography.

7 Kids (1995)

With script of Harmony KorineA widely acclaimed name in American independent film circles today, this film immerses itself in adolescent reality. But not that of the proms, the ‘cheerleaders’ and the soccer players. No, this is the story of teenagers with real, disturbing problems in a movie directed by Larry clark.

8 Funny Games (1997)

Michael HanekeAn absolute fan of uncomfortable cruelty in the cinema, he signed this film more than twenty years ago to show us that violence does not have to have a reason. It doesn’t have to be rational. Sometimes it is synonymous with pleasure, and that is a scary thing. “There are people who just want to watch the world burn,” said Michael Caine in ‘The Dark Knight’. And these two boys dressed in white who rob a house are the example of this.

9 Happiness (1998)

Best Film at the Toronto Film Festival and considered one of the most acidic comedies in American indie cinema, this film from the acclaimed Todd Solondz it is a critique charged with irony of American society, with its secrets and lies. Behind perfectly lined houses and perfectly tailored lives, perversions spread through one family, in a tale as cruel as it is fascinating.

10 Irreversible (2002)

No one has yet come to a conclusion in the great debate this film raises: was it necessary to shoot such an extremely long -9 minutes- and heartbreaking violation? Monica bellucci is the face of terror and despair in this highly commented scene from the film Gaspar Noé. French is a provocateur, without a doubt, but seeing reality as it is may perhaps raise awareness when judging later.

11 Canine (2009)

Heir to that chronic discomfort of the cinema of Michael Haneke, the greek Yorgos Lanthimos became known worldwide with this uncomfortable film about a family that lives locked up at home. The children have never seen what is found outside, behind the fence that surrounds the farm, and that helps the filmmaker to raise a reflection on parental overprotection.

12 Antichrist (2009)

The truth is that we could have chosen any movies from Lars von Trier to be ready, from ‘Los idiotas’ (1998) to ‘Dogville’ (2003). And it is that the Swede has bad milk to give and take, on and off the screen. With ‘Antichrist’, he reached his highest point of awkwardness and strangeness, with a history of utter depression from irreparable loss.

13 A serbian film (2010)

It is one of the most controversial films of the last decade, and it was born to be provocative. The scriptwriters of this Serbian film, Srdjan spasojevic -also director- and Aleksandar Radivojevic, have recognized that the primary objective was to criticize the politically correct films that were being made in their country, despite the fact that the social reality of the street was terrible. The result is not a speech to awaken consciences, but a festival of sexual perversions with moments when you will have to look away.

14 The Act of Killing (2012)

Best Documentary at the European Film Awards and nominated for an Oscar, among other decorations, ‘The Act of Killing’ stands as one of the most surprising real testimonies of recent cinema. And it is precisely because of the lack of repentance or decency of some mercenaries who perpetrated an authentic genocide in Indonesia in the 1960s. Joshua Oppenheimer He offers them to participate in a film that will recreate their murders and torture, and with a smile on their faces they accept. A chilling lack of scruples, which shows us the reality of a terrible time in the Asian country.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertising – Keep reading below