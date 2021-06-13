15 Awesome Anime Movies You May Not Know About

We recommend you the best anime to (re) discoverJapanese, animated jewels that have not received the attention they deserve or you simply have to see as soon as possible. In the list we move away from the typical ones, although we make some stops in Studio Ghibli and Mamoru Hosoda. 20 anime series to watch anytime.

The best anime of recent years, and also some of the most unknown or undervalued, are on this list. A fortnight of films that will remind you why anime is one of the most imaginative, exciting, beautiful and also surreal spaces. And it is that recent successes like ‘Your Name‘have reminded, both those grown up with Studio Ghibli movies and those who had never dared with anime, that is one of the best formats to portray the magic of cinema. Whether through series or movies, Japanese animation has been triumphing in our country for decades with completely disparate proposals. But What films can you see beyond Ghibli or those rescued by the Netflix catalog?

Don’t get us wrong: we love those wonderful films that have won and that everyone knows, like the Oscar winner ‘Spirited Away‘and now the ones named after Makoto Shinkai. But now we encourage you to see beyond the surface and discover jewels like ‘The boy and the beast‘by Mamoru Hosoda, a filmmaker who many point to as Hayao Miyazaki’s non-Ghibli successor, and who has such precious movies as this one about the friendship between a boy and a beast. The list also includes titles like ‘Night is short, walk on girl‘, one of Masaaki Yuasa’s many animated follies that takes us on a drunken stupor with a young woman, and also some iconic films by master Satoshi Kon, with a focus on’Perfect blue‘, or the necessary vindication of the sequel to’ Ghost in the shell ‘again signed by Mamoru Oshii, and of title’Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence‘.

Here are some more or less popular proposals that are must-haves for anyone who wants to delve into the wonderful world of anime.

‘Night is short, walk on girl’, by Masaaki Yuasa (2017)

If you want to see a different, funny and surreal anime, you have to take a look at the filmography of Masaaki Yuasa. And what better way than with this film, one of his most recent works, which adapts the 2006 novel by Tomohiko Mori.

The story follows a man who will do everything possible to get the attention of a girl, but this girl has a life of her own: she throws a party well bathed in alcohol that makes for hilarious moments.

‘Whispers of the Heart’, by Yoshifumi Kondo (1996)

There are very famous films in Studio Ghibli that need no introduction, from ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ to ‘Spirited Away’, but they also hide some underrated gems that are worth discovering. It is the case of this film directed by Yoshifumi kondo with a script of Hayao Miyazaki.

It tells the (emotional) journey of a teenage girl who wants to be a writer, and who decides to test herself by writing her first story. His inspiration is the figure of a cat, the Baron, who resides in an antique store that will awaken his imagination.

‘A silent voice’, by Naoko Yamada (2016)

Based on the manga by Yoshitoki Ōima, this acclaimed film by Naoko yamada tackles very hard topics in an emotional and exciting way, which ends up becoming a lesson in empathy and against ‘bullying’.

The story revolves around a deaf elementary school student who, after changing schools, begins to suffer harassment from her new classmates. One of them will look for her years later to try to make up for her past mistakes.

‘The boy and the beast’, by Mamoru Hosoda (2015)

Three years ago, director Mamoru Hosoda reaffirmed himself as one of the best Japanese filmmakers after winning, for the fourth time, the Japanese Academy Award for best animated film.

Starring a nine-year-old orphan boy and a beast that lives in a different world from the protagonist, The Boy and the Beast brings back the best of Ghibli and then twist it in a more complex and emotional direction that leaves no one indifferent.

‘Inverted Patema’, by Yasuhiro Yoshiura (2013)

As a cross between a Mad Max dystopia and an intimate indie film, Patema Invertida is one of the most daring proposals on the list.

The fans of Your Name will enjoy the beauty of this film, because the thesis is the same: time, distance, or — in this case — gravity doesn’t matter. Love can with everything.

‘Steamboy’, by Katsuhiro Otomo (2004)

The popularization of anime in the West owes practically everything to Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira. Between the late 80s and early 90s, this film showed that in Japan the animated film is taken seriously.

Several years later, Otomo returned to the top with a steampunk proposal that, despite not having the complexity of its predecessor, has an impressive technical invoice.

‘Tokyo Godfathers’, by Satoshi Kon (2003)

Satoshi Kon’s case is unique in the world. The animation director barely led four films — and a half, if you consider the unfinished Dreaming Machine — but all of them ranked among the best anime of all time.

In the case of Tokyo Godfathers, Kon transports us to the lumpen from the Japanese capital to tell us a beautiful Christmas story based on John Ford’s western Three Godfathers. With a clear LGBT vindication and an angry social criticism, this is one of the best films in the history of the country.

‘Tekkonkinkreet’, by Michael Arias (2006)

Despite being born in Los Angeles, Michael Arias is one of the most prestigious anime directors in Japan, even reaching win the Japanese Academy Award for Best Animated Film with Tekkonkinkreet.

The feature film shows the story of two brothers who face a group of villains to defend their city. But, beyond the adventures and humor of the film, it conveys an untraditional message in these types of films.

‘The memory of Marnie’, by Hiromasa Yonebayashi (2014)

In an interview we did with him recently, Hiromasa Yonebayashi acknowledged feeling much more identified with female protagonists than with alter egos of himself. Perhaps that is why his most remembered film is The memory of Marnie, the emotional story of the bond that two girls establish.

With a brooding air reminiscent of books like The Prince of the Mist, The Memory of Marnie is hailed as one of Studio Ghibli’s latest major feature films.

‘Buddha: The Great Journey’, by Kozo Morishita (2011)

The history of Siddharta Gautama (Buddha) is unknown by most Westerners, but it has nothing to envy that of Jesus Christ or that of the great conquerors of antiquity.

In Buda: The Great Journey, filmmaker Kozo Morishita makes an effort to recount this didactic story from a vision of pure entertainment and spectacle. Not a despicable entry into Buddhist philosophy.

‘Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence’, by Mamoru Oshii (2004)

Without a doubt, Ghost in the Shell is a must-see movie for any anime fan, and even Scarlett Johansson’s version is worth it. But few films have come as close to a complex and critical Japanese version of Blade Runner as Mamoru Oshii’s 2004 sequel to Ghost in the Shell.

In this case, the film focuses on the figure of Detective Batou, who has to investigate a triple murder at the hands of a sex doll. With a very contemporary reflection of Artificial Intelligence and everything that surrounds it, Innocence is the best version of Ghost in the Shell made to date.

‘The girl who leapt through time’, by Mamoru Hosoda (2006)

This Netflix movie lifted Hosoda to the top after taking charge of Digimon Adventure, and It was one of the first that showed that the good harmony that exists in anime between manners and science fiction.

Based on a high school student capable of traveling back in time to a point in her past, it is the direct precedent for Your Name, marking a before and after in the genre.

‘Perfect Blue’, by Satoshi Kon (1997)

Perfect Blue is one of the best-known films on the list, especially thanks to Darren Arronofsky’s free version of the film with Black Swan.

Directed by Satoshi Kon, portrays the depression suffered by the singer of a J-Pop group after her manager decides to separate her from the group. With fantasy features sparked by the protagonist’s own mind, Perfect Blue earned a spot as one of the best anime ever.

‘Interstella 5555 – The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem’, by Leiji Matsumoto (2003)

In 2003, the French electronic music group Daft Punk decided to show their new work through an animated film entirely guided by their songs. Like a science fiction tale, the film focuses on a musician who gathers a group of participants from all over the galaxy to become the most popular on Earth.

This is a very different bet from traditional anime, but for music lovers it is a delight that has not lost an iota of synchrony despite being released fifteen years ago.

‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Conqueror of Shamballa’, by Seiji Mizushima (2005)

Finally, a bet only suitable for fans of the Fullmetal Alchemist anime, which after its publication on Netflix has gained thousands of new followers.

Fullmental Alchemist: Conqueror of Shamballa is the direct sequel to the anime, set several years later and serving as the final culmination of the series. Thanks to a highly original plot and unbeatable technical quality, this is one of the best movies derived from an anime series ever made.

