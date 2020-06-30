Perhaps Donald Trump’s strategy was to put the Rolling Stones song on one of his re-election rallies to get at least one other rocker and make his lectures look a little fuller. But this is over. Yesterday (June 28), Mick Jagger and Keith Richards’ group is threatening Donald Trump with legal action for using his songs in his protests despite the fact that he has already been asked not to use them.

The Stones said in a statement this past Sunday that their legal team was working with BMI, it is one of the top five copyright organizations in the United States, to stop the use of his balls in Trump’s re-election campaign.

The Guardian reports that the United States President’s campaign has already been notified on behalf of the group that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of their license agreement. This could ultimately lead the gang to sue them for using protected material without permission.

With this, The Rolling Stones joins a long list of artists who have banned Donald Trump from using his music during his campaigns. That is why – and with this information on the table – we set out to put together the complete list of artists who do not let Trump dance to the rhythm of their songs.

Artists banned for Donald Trump

The Rolling Stones

As we mentioned before, The Rolling Stones They even want to take legal action to stop using their balls in their rallies. The song they used to get rockers to dance was the 1969 classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Tom petty

Petty passed away in 2017, but her family is more than convinced that Tom would never have liked to hear his songs at a Donald Trump rally. That’s why an order was issued for her campaign to stop using “I Won’t Back Down.”

The statement said: “Both the late Tom Petty and his family strongly oppose racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his to be used in a hate campaign. He liked to bring people together. “

REM

It was in 2016 when the band’s leader Michael Stipe discovered that Trump frequently used REM’s hit song, “It’s the End of the World” in his campaigns. After that, REM sent him a cease and desist notice to stop using his songs.

Adele

Also in 2016 Adele discovered that Trump was playing his music at his events. At that time her spokesperson announced that Adele never gave her consent for him to use her music.

Prince

Trump was wearing one of the late singer Prince’s most iconic songs, “Purple Rain,” at his pre-midterm rallies in 2018. This was until his half brother, Omarr Baker, issued a statement on behalf of the family asking Trump to stop playing Prince songs.

“The Prince State has never given President Trump or the White House permission to use Prince’s songs and has requested that they stop using it immediately.”, the statement read.

George Harrison

Donald Trump has wanted to put on the sack (he doesn’t have left) of love and peace playing in The Beatles’ “2016 Here Comes the Sun” written by George Harrison. Well as soon as they found out about this, the Harrison State released a Tweet stating that they did not have permission to reproduce it and that it was against their wishes.

What in

Another classic of classics that Trump wanted to take over was Queen’s “We are the Champions”. In 2016, when Trump introduced his wife, Melania, the song that Brian May did not like at all sounded. It was there when they issued a statement through Sony / ATV Music Publishing to stop using their song once and for all.

“On behalf of the band, we are frustrated by the repeated unauthorized use of the song after a prior request for withdrawal, which has obviously been ignored by Trump and his campaign,” the statement read.

“Queen does not want her music to be associated with any general or political debate in any country. Queen also doesn’t want ‘We are the Champions’ to be used as an endorsement of Mr. Trump and the political views of the Republican Party. We trust, hope and hope that Mr. Trump and his campaign will respect these wishes in the future. ”.

Panic! At the Disco

On twitter, the leader of Panic! At The Disco, Brendon Urie, told the Trump campaign to stop playing his song “High Hopes”, which sounded as the president took the stage at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, according to USA Today.

“Dear Trump campaign, F – you (go to hell). You are not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company ”, wrote the musician in a tweet.

Neil Young

Neil Young raised his voice and told Trump in 2018, after hearing one of his songs played against his wishes during the president’s midterm campaign rallies, that he did not want his music at his rallies. Trump used his 1990 single, “Rockin ‘in the Free World.”

Rihanna

The list grows! Now it’s time to add Rihanna. In 2018 the Barbadian singer discovered that her music was being played during one of her demonstrations via Twitter.

Obviously this did not seem like anything but and responding to a tweet from The Washington Post journalist Philip Rucker about the use of his music, she tweeted: “Not for much longer… neither I nor my people would be at one of those tragic events, so thanks for the warning! ”.

Later he would do it more formally and his team sent a cessation and withdrawal notice to the Donald Trump campaign to stop using his music.

Elton John

While running for president, Trump used Elton John’s songs “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” as warm-up music for his campaign rallies. PBut the iconic singer made it clear that his views are different from Trump’s and that he does not want his music to be involved in American politics.

“I really don’t want my music to be involved in anything related to an American election campaign. I am British. I met Donald Trump, he was very kind to me, he is not personal, his political opinions are his. Mine are very different, I am not a Republican in a million years ”John told The Guardian. “Why don’t you ask Ted Nugent? Or one of those country stars? They will do it for you. ”

Aerosmith

Since 2015, Steven Tyler has been asking Mr. Trump not to use Aerosmith’s music during his campaign. But this he passed through the arc of triumph and in August 2018, Trump played Aerosmith’s hit “Livin ‘on the Edge” at a rally.

Tyler’s team had to send a formal cease and desist notice. “By using ‘Livin’ On The Edge ‘without our client’s permission, Mr. Trump falsely implies that our client once again endorses his campaign and / or his presidency, as evidenced by the real confusion seen by the reactions of our client’s fans on all social networks, ”says the letter.

Guns N ‘Roses

Axel Rose joins people who do not think Trump touches his scrolls at his rallies. It was in 2018, the Guns N ‘Roses singer discovered that Trump was playing the hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine” during an event.

He said his band formally requested that Trump not use his music at his events, and tweeted: “Just so you know … GNR (Guns N ‘Roses), like many artists who oppose the unauthorized use of their music at political events, has formally requested that his music not be used at Trump rallies or associated Trump events. ”

Pharrell Williams

After discovering that Trump played his song “Happy” at a rally just hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in October 2018, Williams had her attorney send the White House a cease and desist notice related to her success and any of her other songs.

“There was nothing ‘Happy’ about the tragedy inflicted in our country on Saturday and he was not granted permission to use this song for this purpose.”said the letter. He also said that Williams “has not given and will not give permission” to Trump to use his music.

Earth Wind & Fire

Another song played at the 2016 Republican Convention was Earth Wind & Fire’s iconic song “September”. After playing the song, the band’s Twitter account wrote about Queen’s tweet about “We Are the Champions.” “Another unauthorized use (September) at the Republican Convention, against our wishes – Earth Wind & Fire,” the tweet read.