149 cities will restrict traffic to the oldest and most polluting cars, is yours among them?

In early April 2021, the Congress of Deputies approved the Climate Change Law. A regulation that, within its headings, includes the obligation to create Low Emission Zones in municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. We have used data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) to find out how this measure will affect our country: These are the 149 localities that must restrict their traffic.

These traffic-restricted areas are common in many European capitals and cities. In Spain we have several examples, among which Barcelona and Madrid stand out, although the capital is at the expense of knowing what will happen to Central Madrid. Be that as it may, in 2023 all the towns that have more than 50,000 inhabitants they will have to have an LEZ: some have already got to work, although most will have to start from scratch.

Will be 25 million people those that will have to adapt to a new landscape in the following municipalities that, according to data from the INE continuous register (updated on January 1, 2020) exceed that census.

ProvinciaMunicipioHabitantesMadridMadrid3.334.730BarcelonaBarcelona1.664.182Valencia / ValènciaValencia800.215SevillaSevilla691.395ZaragozaZaragoza681.877MálagaMálaga578.460MurciaMurcia459.403Illes BalearsPalma422.587Las PalmasLas Palmas de Gran Canaria381.223BizkaiaBilbao350.184AlicanteAlicante337.482CórdobaCórdoba326.039ValladolidValladolid299.265PontevedraVigo296.692AsturiasGijón271.717BarcelonaHospitalet of Llobregat269.382ÁlavaVitoria-Gasteiz253.996A CoruñaA Coruña247.604AlicanteElche / Elx234.765GranadaGranada233.648BarcelonaTerrassa223.627BarcelonaBadalona223.166AsturiasOviedo219.910BarcelonaSabadell216.520MurciaCartagena216.108CádizJerez of Frontera213.105MadridMóstoles210.309Santa TenerifeSanta Cross Cross Tenerife209.194NavarraPamplona / Iruña203.944AlmeríaAlmería201.322MadridAlcalá of Henares197.562MadridFuenlabrada194.514MadridLeganés191.114GipuzkoaDonostia / San188 .240MadridGetafe185.180BurgosBurgos176.418AlbaceteAlbacete174.336Castellón / CastellóCastelló de la Plana174.264C Christopher Cross TenerifeSan antabriaSantander173.375MadridAlcorcón172.384Santa the Laguna158.911La RiojaLogroño152.485BadajozBadajoz150.984MálagaMarbella147.633SalamancaSalamanca144.825HuelvaHuelva143.837LleidaLleida140.403TarragonaTarragona136.496SevillaDos Hermanas135.050MadridParla133.482MadridTorrejón of Ardoz132.853BarcelonaMataró129.661LeónLeón124.028CádizAlgeciras123.078BarcelonaSanta Coloma de Gramenet120.443MadridAlcobendas118. 417CádizCádiz115.439JaénJaén112.757TarragonaReus106.168OurenseOurense105.643GironaGirona103.369Las PalmasTelde102.791BizkaiaBarakaldo101.486LugoLugo98.519AlmeríaRoquetas of Mar98.433A CoruñaSantiago of Compostela97.848CáceresCáceres96.255MadridLas Rozas96.113MurciaLorca95.515CádizSan Fernando95.001BarcelonaSant Cugat of the Vallés92.977MadridSan Sebastian de los Reyes91.224MadridRivas-Vaciamadrid90 .973BarcelonaCornellà de Llobregat89.936CádizPuerto de Santa María88.703GuadalajaraGuadalajara87.484MadridPozuelo de Alarcón87.165MelillaMelilla87.076ToledoTo ledo85.811MálagaMijas85.397CádizChiclana85.150AlicanteTorrevieja84.667BarcelonaSant Boi de Llobregat84.500CeutaCeuta84.202Valencia / ValènciaTorrent83.962AlmeríaEl Ejido83.758ToledoTalavera of Reína83.663PontevedraPontevedra83.260MálagaFuengirola82.837Santa Cross TenerifeArona82.777MálagaVélez-Málaga82.365MadridCoslada81.391BarcelonaRubí78.591AlicanteOrihuela78.505BarcelonaManresa78.245PalenciaPalencia78. 144AsturiasAvilés77.791BizkaiaGetxo77.770MadridValdemoro77.270Valencia / ValènciaGandia75.798SevillaAlcalá of Guadaíra75.533Ciudad RealCiudad Real75.504Las PalmasSanta Lucia Tirajana74.602MurciaMolina of Segura73.095MadridMajadahonda72.155Valencia / ValènciaPaterna71.035AlicanteBenidorm70.450MálagaEstepona70.228CádizSanlúcar of Barrameda69.205MálagaTorremolinos69.166MálagaBenalmádena69.144BarcelonaVillanova i la Geltrú67 .733BarcelonaCastelldefels67.460BarcelonaViladecans67.197Valencia / ValènciaSagunto / Sagunt67.173A CoruñaFerrol65.560BarcelonaPrat65.385Las PalmasArrecife64.645LeónPonfe rrada64.509MadridCollado Villalba64.378CádizLa Line Concepción63.630GipuzkoaIrun62.910BarcelonaGranollers62.419ZamoraZamora60.988MadridAranjuez60.332BadajozMérida59.548AlicanteAlcoy / Alcoi59.354AlicanteSan Vicente of the Raspeig58.978GranadaMotril58.460ÁvilaÁvila58.369BarcelonaCerdanyola of the Vallès57.855JaénLinares57.353MadridBoadilla of the Monte56.734MadridArganda of the Rey56.678CuencaCuenca54. 621HuescaHuesca53.956Las PalmasSan Bartolome de Tirajana53.397MadridPinto53.325AlicanteElda52.813SegoviaSegovia52.057MadridColmenar51.938Illes BalearsCalvià51.710BarcelonaMollet51.600CantabriaTorrelavega51.597AsturiasSiero51.509Castellón / CastellóVila-real51.293Santa Cross TenerifeGranadilla of Abona51.233Illes BalearsEivissa51.128SevillaUtrera50.962

Cancel LEZs

The Climate Change Law has wanted to cover its back so that the cancellation of Madrid Central is not extended to the rest of places when the local councils change their political force. This being the case, any measure that involves a regression of the existing LEZs will have to have the prior report of the autonomous body responsible for environmental protection and that of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

Almost 3,000 million euros for its creation

The Government has planned an investment of 6,536 million euros in sustainable mobility. Until now we knew that 2,000 million will be destined to promote the purchase of electric cars and the installation of charging points. Another 1,620 million will be invested in improving the Cercanías (stations, roads, information systems, etc.) and a total of 2,916 million euros from European funds will aim to help create these Low Emission Zones.

Some funds that must be executed between 2021 and 2023 under the direction of the Ministry of Transport and Mobility, which also prepares the Sustainable Mobility Law. The aid will be distributed among the autonomous communities, town councils and companies, bearing in mind that the same project may have a presence in different areas.

Local consistories will receive 1.5 billion to create these restricted traffic areas from scratch. Amount that may be used for consulting the project and for the entire system that orbits around it: signaling, access controls, management of the LEZ and air quality sensors. Zones aside, they will also be able to use these subsidies in socks that promote healthy mobility and, in addition, they will have a game of 105 million to improve the State roads that are within urban environments.

The regional governments, For their part, they will have 900 million to build dissuasive car parks and bet on the prioritization of collective public transport by applying improvements in bus stations, subways and railways, digitizing processes and developing pedestrian itineraries. In the case of companies, the item targets passenger and freight transport companies.

2021 target

The objective is that, by 2025, at least 100 Low Emission Zones with these funds. This will reduce the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) or microparticles (PM 2.5 or PM 10) from cars as well as tropospheric ozone from the reaction of solar radiation on traffic gases. And the fact is that the effectiveness of the LEZs has had the best proof in Barcelona and Madrid: the capital achieved minimal figures, although, yes, still outside the range stipulated by the European Union.

Source: Data from the INE continuous register