Since the beginning of this year, the University of Manchester has been dedicated to classifying and storing a treasure: the correspondence of the mathematician Alan Turing; and finally, they have revealed their content to the world. Turing’s written missives date back more than thirty years, from when the philosopher and computer theorist became the deputy director of the computer laboratory of that university in 1949.

The 148 letters were found earlier this year by the institution’s cleaning staff, as they littered a room where a pile of documents was stored, among which were the letters that Turing had written wrapped in a paper folder. The correspondence reveals nothing about the mathematician’s personal life, much less his work on the code-breaking machine that was used during World War II, but does include messages addressed to him by the UK intelligence services. , and even an invitation from physicist Donald Mackay, from King’s College London, who was interested in Turing traveling to the United States for a conference, but the response he received was more than forceful: “I would not like it, I hate America,” he wrote.

“When I first found it, I thought, ‘That may not be what I think it is,’ but a quick inspection showed that it did. I was surprised that such a thing was hidden for so long without anyone knowing it existed, ”said Jim Miles, an engineer at the University of Manchester.

The letters, as it should have happened, are a sample of the Turing work like those that any other academic could pile on his desk, but it is also an approach to “their work practices” while part of the University of Manchester, with messages addressed to other colleagues and some of his students, with which he discussed computing and math problems.

Alan Turing was born on June 23, 1912 and died prematurely in 1954. It is undoubtedly a discovery for posterity and you can access the file by following this link.