This Tuesday, it was announced that, up to now, 146 thousand 621 requests for solidarity loans have been approved.

This Tuesday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of credit is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

Norma Gabriela López, director of incorporation and collection of the IMSS, representing Zoé Robledo, reported that so far, they have been approved 146 thousand 621 requests Solidarity credits to the word

Freelancers may apply for your credit

As announced, Solidarity Credits to speak have diversified and will now be available to freelancers.

This new modality will benefit 23 thousand 717 workers that already have the incorporation to the IMSS.

Credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Marquez, reported that the dispersion of this type of credit continues, which is granted to all those entrepreneurs who are registered in the Welfare Census.

The secretary reported that there have already been dispersed 159 thousand 632 million pesos through this mechanism.

He remembered that none of these programs requires some payment or advance.

ISSSTE supports

Luis Antonio Ramírez, General Director of the ISSSTE, recalled that this institution provides 21 insurance and benefits active workers, retirees and pensioners.

He indicated that, currently, the second draw of personal loans that will grant 32 thousand 222 loans.

He indicated that these are loans with less interest than in commercial banking and recalled who can participate in the draw.

Pensionissste

Iván Pliego Moreno, Executive member of Pensionissste, spoke about the afore pensionissste.

This afore has a national presence with 52 specialized units of attention to the public and 40 itinerant modules.

He indicated that it is the afore with a lower commission with a 0.79 percent from account.

He informed that there will be a draw in which voluntary savings will be encouraged and that it will be applied to account holders who, on average, have improved their pension by 9.65 percent.

Sedatu Urban Improvement Program

Román Meyer, director of Sedatu, unveiled the objectives of the Urban Improvement Program which focuses on reviving the economy through the construction industry.

José Iracheta, CEO of the National Institute of Sustainable SoilHe spoke of the work being done to regularize the property as it is a growing problem.

Iracheta explained that during 2019 more than 18 thousand land regularization actions were carried out and that it is expected, by 2020, to duplicate this type of actions.

He indicated that this is one of the essential points of urban improvement because with this you can invest in implementation of urban services and improvement which gives a better quality of life in addition to having a psychological incidence among the population.

In addition to this, it allows the regularization of other types of things such as economic activities or business.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital