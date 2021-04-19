144Hz screen and $ 300 to change

Xiaomi will launch the first gaming mobile of the Redmi brand very soon, and this is what is known about it.

Xiaomi itself has confirmed that the Redmi’s first gaming smartphone it will come very soon. As of today, said device has already been certified, and its landing appears to be imminent.

Over the past few weeks, we have been able to gather more and more information from this new device, and we can already get an idea of ​​what to expect from the first mobile focused on Redmi players.

AMOLED display and 144 hertz refresh rate

Through information shared by the Sina Finance portal, it has been confirmed that Xiaomi’s first gaming smartphone will arrive under the model number M2104K10I.

As of this model number, it has been known that it will have a AMOLED display with E4 technology, similar to the one we can find in the Redmi K40.

This screen will have a 144 hertz refresh rate, a figure that until now we had only seen in models like the Black Shark 4.

But that would not be the only similarity of this mobile with the models of the Black Shark brand. It is also said that the Redmi smartphone will have physical side triggers designed to complement the experience when playing.

MediaTek processor and Sony camera

From the Redmi gaming smartphone, whose name has not yet been revealed, it has also been confirmed that will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It is the most powerful chip from the Chinese firm, with an integrated 5G modem and 6-nanometer architecture.

This processor will enable a 67W fast charging technology.

Xiaomi would not forget the photographic system of its new terminal focused on the most gamers. The device will have a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera.

In addition to all of the above, it is rumored that the device it would be one of the thinnest and lightest among all the gaming mobiles available on the market today. It is also specified that, in some regions such as India, the terminal would be launched under the POCO brand, and not under the Redmi brand.

As to its price, everything seems to indicate that will be around 2,000 yuan, about 306 dollars or 255 euros.

