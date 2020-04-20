Soccer remains without a return date. Although the progressive return to normality is already on the horizon, the truth is that the king sport has been stopped in Spain for five weeks. The days continue to pass and, with the competitions stopped and waiting to know if they are resumed or finished, the postponements are already counting in the thousands. According to the data offered by the BeSoccer statistics and results website, in total, in the four main categories of national football, 1,446 games have been suspended so far from confinement, a high figure, but which will continue to increase in the coming days.

Finals to which a new location must be sought, titles in the air, the nerves of a promotion, the drama of the descent … When the season entered its most special phase, the coronavirus burst forth. It remains to be seen what will happen when the crisis subsides and if there will be time to dispute what remains of a 2019-2020 season that will go down in history. With a bit of luck, the absence of vacations can be mitigated by a part of football –even from television– that the pandemic has now stolen from us.

With such a tight schedule, it will be difficult to find accommodation for all of them, especially the Third Division, where the majority of the players cannot live on football income and where it is probable that more than one team will also be devastated by the pandemic.

At the moment, only the Santander League and the SmartBank League their continuity is practically assured. Total, 106 games have been suspended (40 First and 66 Second), but everything indicates that, even if it is behind closed doors, they will end up playing after the beginning according to three bands between CSD, Federation and LaLiga. To them we must add the final of the Copa del Rey, which should have been played by Athletic and Real Sociedad, on April 18 in La Cartuja and which points to the beginning of the next campaign.

Second B and Third, direct to the promotion?

Resumption seems more difficult in the two categories that follow them. The Second B and, above all, the Third, have more complicated to finish, since clubs live longer And they don’t have the same ability, for example, to extend their players’ contracts beyond June 30.

In Second B, for the moment a total of six days have been postponed, or what is the same, 240 games. It seems difficult to resume the competition in the bronze category and one option that is considered is to end the regular season and play the promotion directly, which would enter the teams that currently occupy these places. What is in question in this model is, since there are no declines and if there are promotions from Third, if a league with 98 teams would be viable next season.

In the last category of national football, Third division, everything indicates that the season is over. The number of postponed games is 1099 and it will be practically impossible to dispute them in summer. Each of the 18 groups that make up the fourth category of our football will have problems framing their matches, so the most viable solution will be to shelve an anomalous season and, if anything, give way to promotion to Segunda B.