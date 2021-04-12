142 mobiles that will update to Android 12. Complete and updated list

Will your mobile receive Android 12? Find out in our updated list with all the models to which the new version will arrive.

Android 12 is the version of Google’s operating system released by Google in early 2021. It is a major update of the platform, which among its novelties introduces big changes to the user interface, privacy enhancements, and many other important changes.

Following the release of the first developer preview version, Android 12 can now be installed on some supported devices. However, we will still have to wait a few months until the arrival of the final version.

And although today no manufacturer Beyond Google has confirmed when will you release the update to Android 12 to their devices, by the background of each of the manufacturers we can get a more or less clear idea of what can we expect in the deployment of the new version of the system.

Therefore, we wanted to develop a guide in which we review the mobiles of the main brands that could be updated to Android 12, and when they will – probably.

Google phones that will receive Android 12

How could it be otherwise, the devices of the series Google Pixel they will be the first to receive the update.

But not all will. The company itself has confirmed that only models from Pixel 3 are compatible with Android 12. Therefore, the list consists of the following models

To the question of when the update will arrive, the only thing we know thanks to the official Android 12 calendar is that the final version should be ready around September.

Huawei phones that will receive Android 12

If you have a Huawei mobile, you better not put too much hope on the arrival of Android 12 to your device. Today, the terminals of the brand they don’t even have Android 11 due to the problems derived from the veto imposed by the United States Government.

It is very likely that Android 12, if it finally reaches the terminals of the brand, will do so much later than the devices of the rest of the firm. But if we had to bet, we would say that it is more likely that HarmonyOS will end up becoming Huawei’s top mobile operating system, than Android 12 will end up reaching the mobile phones of the Chinese firm.

LG phones that will receive Android 12

Despite having decided to exit the smartphone market, LG decided to extend the support period for some of its latest models. Thus, the brand advertised which of your smartphones would receive the Android 12 update, yes, without giving dates. They are as follows:

Motorola phones that will receive Android 12

Despite its popularity, Motorola has shown unwillingness to try too hard to offer quick updates for your devices. In fact, today most of the terminals that make up its catalog have not even received Android 11.

However, taking into account your background, if we can develop a preliminary list with Motorola phones that are likely to receive Android 12 sooner or later:

Nokia phones that will receive Android 12

A brand that, unlike most, Yes you have done a good job updating your Android terminals to the latest versions of the system is Nokia. Therefore, we trust that the Finnish will be among the first to announce its upgrade plans. In the meantime, we can come up with a preliminary list that could get pretty close to the final one:

OnePlus phones that will receive Android 12

Its update policy has been getting worse in recent years, as its catalog has added more and more families of devices. Still, we continue to trust that Oneplus be able to update at least these devices:

Samsung phones that will receive Android 12

Unlike OnePlus, Samsung It is one of the firms that has improved its update policy the most in recent years. So much so, that the S20 series models were among the first to receive Android 11, and the company did not stop until it managed to update a large part of its mobile catalog to the most recent version of Android. In addition, the firm promised to keep about 40 devices updated to the latest version for three years.

Therefore, we hope that Samsung mobiles begin to receive Android 12 before the end of 2021, probably starting with the Galaxy S21.

Xiaomi phones that will receive Android 12

Another firm that could also learn some tricks from Samsung when it comes to updating their devices is Xiaomi. Today, there are already several models in its catalog that have been updated to Android 11 with MIUI 12. Thanks to this, we can get an idea about what we hope to find once the brand announces the MIUI 13 version based on Android 12.

Xiaomi Mi 11Xiaomi Mi 10Xiaomi Mi 10 ProXiaomi POCO F2 ProXiaomi Redmi Note 9TXiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (coin)Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (lmi)Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G / Redmi K30 Racing Edition (picasso)Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (joyeuse)Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T ProXiaomi Mi 10T LiteXiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition (Lite Zoom) (vangogh)Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro / Mi Note 10 / Mi Note 10 ProXiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (touch)Xiaomi Mi 9 (cepheus)Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G (crux)Xiaomi Mi 9T ProXiaomi Mi A3Xiaomi Mi 10 UltraXiaomi Mi 9 SE (gray)Xiaomi Mi CC 9 / Mi 9 Lite (pyxis)Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Meitu Edition (sail)Xiaomi Redmi K30 / Poco X2 (phoenix)Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G (picasso_48m)Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro / Premium / Mi 9T Pro (raphael)Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro (bomb)Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (atom)Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G / Redmi Note 9 (merlin)Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (excalibur)Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro India / Redmi Note 9s (curtana)Xiaomi Redmi 9 (lancelot)Xiaomi Redmi 9C / Poco C3 (angelica)Xiaomi Redmi 9A (dandelion)Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro (gram)Xiaomi Poco C3Xiaomi Poco X3 NFCXiaomi POCO X3 ProXiaomi POCO F3Xiaomi Poco X2Xiaomi Blackshark 3SXiaomi Blackshark 3 Pro (mobius)Xiaomi Blackshark 3 (small)Xiaomi Blackshark 2 Pro (darklighter)Xiaomi Blackshark 2 (skywalker)Xiaomi POCO M3

Except for the list containing the google mobiles, the rest are preliminary lists based on the background of each company, and should not be taken as final until the respective manufacturers announce their plans to upgrade to Android 12.

Therefore, this article will be constantly updated with the latest news from the brands themselves.

