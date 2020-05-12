This Monday the Federal Government announced that 141 thousand 965 applications for Solidarity Loans to the Word have been approved

This Monday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census they are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of credit is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

The holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, reported that, so far 141 thousand 965 applications approved.

Robledo reported that registration will be closed on Friday for small entrepreneurs so he urged those interested to submit their application.

He explained that this closure will be based on the fact that there is not a lot of requests but also to provide opportunities for new sectors to integrate, specifically, he referred to the domestic workers registered in the IMSS.

He indicated that domestic workers will be able to obtain a credit from 25 thousand pesos to pay three years. Payments will be 823.70 pesos monthly from the fourth month.

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín made a call to be prepared for the moment when the country’s economy reopens.

Dispersion of resources

Omar Mejía Castelazo, Deputy Treasurer of Operations of the Federal Treasury, explained the progress in the delivery of resources of these credits.

Mejía explained that these credits also allow the financial and digital inclusion among the adult population in the country.

In this sense, he stressed that this allows families to have access to banking and financial services at a low cost.

The secretary of Economy He noted that the loans not only leave the resources to the beneficiaries, but also give them a bank account that will help them build a credit identity.

Fonacot props

Alberto Ortiz Bolaños, General Director of the Fonacot, assured that the affiliates have benefited from the Alivio Fonacot program.

He indicated that thanks to the decrease in interest rates, he had the opportunity to access Better benefits by workers with higher amounts of credit.

About the Alivio program Fonacot, assured that 1,400,000 workers are benefiting from it. The beneficiaries will have a grace period in April and May, in addition to that the corresponding discounts should not be exceeded 20 percent.

Questioned about whether there will be new stimuli for different existing schemes in the IMSS, Zoé Robledo explained that although, at this time, they are focusing on the most urgent issues of the health emergency, work is already being done in the future on other schemes that must be put into place for what he called “the new normal”.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital