14 young people arrested for raiding La Feria de Chapultepec

MEXICO CITY.- Fourteen people were detained by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security for illegally entering the facilities of what was the Chapultepec Fair.

According to the authorities, around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday they received a report that there were several people inside the amusement park.

The uniformed men arrived at the scene, removing those responsible from their place and transferring them to the Civic Judge of the Public Ministry Agency Miguel Hidalgo 4.

In recent weeks, through different social networks, videos have been published where young people are seen walking around the place and even getting on some of the games to pose, as part of a viral challenge.

Given this, on its Twitter account the Bosque de Chapultepec published a message this Monday stating that “the Chapultepec Fair is not abandoned, it is in the process of recovery, for your safety do not enter the area. Burglary is a crime ”.

It is also indicated that for security reasons access to the facilities is prohibited and it is warned that there are dangerous structures and some areas are under construction and may fall.

In December 2020, it was announced that in 2023 the new amusement park that will be named Aztlán would be completed in its entirety and that will replace the Chapultepec Fair, which was closed in September 2019 after an accident in which two lost their lives. youths.

The project will be in charge of the company to company Mota Engil, Mexico / Thor Urbana Capital, S. de RL de CV, which was the winner of five more who registered and submitted their proposals.

