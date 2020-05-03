Rogério Ceni reached 63 career goals, one more than Paraguayan Chilavert, exactly 14 years ago. The record was broken on May 3, 2006, against Palmeiras, in Morumbi, although even today many people think it was on August 20, 2006, against Cruzeiro, in Mineirão.

São Paulo celebrated Ceni’s feat after a 2-2 draw with Cruzeiro, for the 2006 Brasileirão, in which the goalkeeper saved a penalty and scored two goals. But the club’s own score changed in 2011, when the hundredth was already a matter of time. In January 2011, Tricolor announced that they would add two goals to their account in unofficial matches: in the friendly against Santos / Flamengo in 1998, and in the final of the Friendly Tournament Constantino Cury, against the Uralan Russians, in 2000.

“São Paulo attests that, as the São Paulo Historical Archive records and documents, reorganized in 2010 with the hiring of historian Michael Serra, Rogério Ceni has 96 goals scored in 949 professional matches recognized by the club”, says an official note.

São Paulo counts all games organized or authorized by the current Federation and complying with the appropriate rules and regulations established by FIFA, such as rules of play, regulation time, arbitration delegation, annotation in official bulletin, professional athletes … Based on all these criteria, he decided to consider the two friendlies for his goalkeeper’s goal count.

After this recount, Rogério Ceni’s 63rd goal becomes the 2 to 1 victory over Palmeiras, in Morumbi, in the 2006 Libertadores Round of 16, from a penalty. This game turns 14 this Sunday.

Palmeiras, by the way, was the biggest victim of Rogério Ceni’s career alongside Cruzeiro: each conceded seven goals.

