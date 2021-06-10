14-year-old creates amazing animations with Rubik’s cubes

A 14-year-old boy has gone viral in social networks for creating amazing stop-motion animations using Rubik’s cubes.

Chris Clark from 14 years, from Fairfax, Virginia, USA, became interested in and learned the Rubik’s Cube two years ago, and now he’s able to solve a standard 3×3 cube in less than 10 seconds.

The young man uses bigger buckets with many layers to recreate famous logos, as well as amazing stop-motion animations of videogames like Tetris and Pac-Man.

Chris’s father, Fred clark, told Caters: “One of his stop motion videos usually takes him between 24 and 48 hours spread over one or two weeks of work. “

Videos have been seen repeatedly showing people’s ability to solve the famous Rubik’s Cube.

In this link you can see how one of these cubes is solved in less than half a second.

Robot solves the Rubik’s cube in less than half a second

emb