14-year-old boy loses his first FIFA 21 game after 535 wins in a row

It has been one of the most impressive streaks of all time, truly historic in the eSports, but it has already come to an end. The 14-year-old who had no less than 535 wins in a row in the popular FIFA 21 game has lost his first match.

It’s about the very young Anders Vejrgang, a German RBLZ player, who has lost his first match in FIFA 21 in the FUT Champions category, a series of 30 matches that only take place on weekends. Thus, after 535 games won in a row, the young man has added the first to the loss box.

His fans did not give credit, after a streak that knew no previous precedents. In the tenth week, when he was still 14 years old – now he has turned 15 – he wrote his name in the history of this video game after breaking the previous unbeaten record, of the British Shellzz, with a total of 298 wins.

Thus, Vejrgang Not only did he become the first player to achieve 300 wins in a row, but he has fallen on the verge of doubling the previous mark record man, stopping the counter at 535.

It was this weekend, when he was only five games away from closing a new undefeated cycle in the 30 games available from Friday to Sunday, that he finally succumbed. Vejrgang did it in style, before 65,000 viewers who followed him on Twitch.