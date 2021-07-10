14-year-old African-American wins national Spelling Bee contest in Florida for the first time

July 9, 2021 July 9, 2021

“Murraya,” Zaila Avant-garde said as she spelled slowly but surely the word she won the prestigious national spelling bee, making history as the first African-American to triumph at this nearly 100-year-old and highly popular event in the United States.

Avant-garde, a 14-year-old student from New Orleans, put her hands to her head and began to jump for joy when she heard the approval of the jury on how to write the name of this genus of plants, which crowned her champion in front of others 10 finalists Thursday night.

“It felt really good to win, just because I’ve been working on this for two years” and “for it to end in the best possible way, it feels really good,” he said on ABC on Friday.

Avant-garde said he hopes his victory will inspire other young black men to win the “Scripps National Spelling Bee,” created in 1925.

“I hope that in a few years we will see many more African-American women and men,” she said, calling it “sad” that they rarely do well in this contest.

Before her, only one black person had won the competition, Jamaican Jody-Anne Maxwell in 1998.

“Congratulations Zaila !!!” US First Lady Jill Biden, who attended the event, wrote on Twitter.

Spelling isn’t the only strong suit for Avant-garde, who has played basketball since he was five years old, and achieved three Guinness records for dribbling, juggling and rebounding.

He even appeared in a commercial with Stephen Curry, the star of the California Golden State Warriors.

The young woman does not rule out playing in the women’s NBA or even embarking on a professional career abroad because, she said, she loves to travel and learn about new cultures.

Avant-garde received an enthusiastic message from Barack Obama, the first black president in US history, on Friday morning.

“Three Guinness World Records and now National Spelling Bee Champion! Congratulations Zaila, your hard work is paying off. We are all proud of you, ”the ex-president tweeted.

With a prize of $ 50,000, the National Spelling Bee aims to help students “increase their vocabulary” and “develop correct use of English.”

The final is broadcast on television every year. The 2020 edition had been canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, for the first time since the end of World War II.

