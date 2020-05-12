In two days the list of political prisoners with respiratory symptoms similar to that of one affected by Covid-19, such as: fever, pain in the body, in the eyes and throat, loss of taste, appetite and diarrhea in some cases, rose from 14 to 23, according to a report from the Civic Alliance. To these cases are added the cases of common prisoners who have also reported suffering the same affectations, but the number of those affected is unknown.

On May 8, the Civic Alliance reported in a report that 14 political prisoners with these symptoms were registered, and in the May 10 report, the list of sick inmates grew to 23, according to this same organization. To this situation is added the indolence of the authorities of the Jorge Navarro Prison System, since they have not taken the prisoners to medical attention despite the fact that two have an urgent judicial order.

These are the political prisoners Maycol Antonio Arce, 27, and Eliseo de Jesús Castro, 63. Arce was taken with fever and cough to the Tipitapa courts on Thursday, April 30. Judge Bayardo Zelaya immediately referred him to the Yolanda Mayorga hospital, but to date he has not been taken to the doctor, his mother reported.

In the case of the political prisoner Eliseo de Jesús Castro, who for days has been presenting fevers, sore throats and excessive cough, according to his relatives, this Wednesday, May 6, he was transferred to the courts for a hearing to continue the trial, but the judicial Seeing him out of balance and due to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, he suspended the hearing and sent him to the clinic of the Judicial Complex, denounced the lawyer and activist Yonarqui Martínez.

Judge Zeledón Castillo urgently sent Castro to a hospital center, but they have not taken him either, the same prisoner reported in a letter he sent to his family on Friday, May 8.

Letter from inmate Eliseo Castro informing that he was not taken to the doctor despite a court order. THE PRESS / COURTESY

In the case of Ángel González Escobar, his relatives notified the lawyer Evert Acevedo about his state of health and he took a letter requesting to see the inmate to find out about his health, but they did not allow him to see him.

They don’t let cleaning products in

The relatives have also denounced that the authorities of the SPN have not allowed medical devices such as chlorine, masks and alcohol gel to enter to avoid the spread of Covid-19 inside the unhealthy cells due to lack of drinking water.

“In response to the denunciation of those deprived of liberty, the CPDH introduced letters to the Ministry of the Interior and the International Red Cross reporting these events so that with their good offices they confirm what is really happening in the system, but we are still waiting for news” , said María Oviedo, lawyer of the CPDH.

The attorneys added that anything that happens to an inmate inside the prison is the responsibility of the government authorities, because they have been warned about the threats of contagion and have omitted the actions.

“We have suggested that they change the precautionary measure from prison to house arrest while the emergency passes, but they have not wanted to resolve in favor of those deprived of liberty,” added Martínez.

Violate protocol and prison law

On April 23, the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) agreed to take security measures within the courts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and one of them was to coordinate with the president of the Court of Appeals to prevent the SPN from sending the Tried deprived of liberty with symptoms of respiratory diseases and reporting to the court in charge of the case.

Likewise, if the case in which the inmate is transferred with symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing will arise, the head of security of the judicial complex should avoid entering the preventive cells, to avoid possible contagion.

List of inmates with respiratory diseases according to the Civic Alliance.

Denis García Jirón: He is 31 years old, has no medical history. He has been detained in the SPN La Modelo, Gallery 5 since September 15, 2019. In this cell they can only access water once a day, each prisoner can fill only one bucket a day for all their needs. Family members report the detainee with severe headache, mucus, loss of appetite.

Maycol Antonio Arce: He is 28 years old. He has respiratory problems since he is detained due to the precarious conditions of confinement in the SPN La Modelo gallery 5, low cell 6, where they access water only once a day at dawn, so they have to fill buckets for their needs throughout the day. Detained in the SPN La Modelo since December 25, 2018.

Carlos Antonio López Cano: He is 28 years old, he has been detained since May 22, 2019 in the SPN of Chinandega. He has a high blood pressure history, so he has been hospitalized. He reports that he and other detainees in the SPN Chinandega have severe fevers, body pain and a blocked nose. Mr. López Cano also has a loss of smell.

Walter Antonio Montenegro Rivas: You are 29 years old. He has three bullets in his body, one of the bullets damaged his diaphragm in his lung. He has been detained in the Waswalí SPN since November 1, 2018. In his cell he only has access to water once a day in the early morning. She reports having fever, cough, back pain, breathing problems and high blood pressure every day, they also say that there are several people with the same symptoms.

Norlan Josué Cárdenas: He is 32 years old, he has been detained in the La Modelo Penitentiary system, gallery low 5 since November 30, 2019. His family reports that he has a fever and the flu, the same symptoms that several prisoners show in his cell.

Ernesto Antonio Ramírez García: He is 39 years old, he has heart problems. Detained at the SPN La Modelo gallery 5 has been down since May 16, 2019, he has access to water only 2 hours a day during the morning. Both ordinary and political prisoners are reported to have fever, body aches and sore throats.

Richard Saavedra Cedeño: He is 33 years old. Released again in jail, detained in the SPN Gallery 5 model goes down, they can only fill two buckets of water a day. Her recapture occurred on August 26, 2019. Relatives report that she has fever, sore throat and bone pain, she underwent a medical consultation but has not been supplied with the medications.

Francisco Pineda Guatemala: You are 35 years old. You have a colostomy operation on your stomach. Stopped at the SPN Gallery 1 high model, access to water once a day in the early morning. Since January 24, 2019. His family reports that he has fever, cough and cold.

Eliseo de Jesús Castro: She is 54 years old, detained in the SPN The model in gallery 6 high, since September 11, 2019. She has access to water once a day. Patient with chronic diseases, has fever, fever and cough.

John Christopher Cerna Zúniga: Have 24 years. You have a degenerative lung problem. Detained at the SPN La Modelo, gallery 6, since February 28, 2020. He reports that the situation is aggravating for all prisoners and that the common symptoms are fever, flu, headache and bodily pain, health care is minimal and that the number of patients increases.

Luis Carlos Valle Tinoco: You are 31 years old. You have coronary and blood flow problems. Detained in the SPN, the gallery 4 high model, has access to water since July 3, 2018, receives water only in the morning, and stored for the rest of the day. His family reports that he has a fever, body and throat pain.

Edwin Hernández Figueroa. He is 34 years old. Detained at the SPN La Modelo, gallery 6 since June 11, 2019. He reports that he has fever, dry cough and body pain.

Wilber Antonio Prado Gutiérrez: He is 29 years old. Detained at the SPN La Modelo, gallery 7, since January 19, 2020. His family member reports that he has severe body aches, headaches, chest and stomach aches, in addition to having a fever since early morning, he asked for attention but the custodians told him that there was no care or medicine.

Steven Moisés Mendoza: Detained in the SPN The model since March 9, 2020, her family reports that she has fever, body pain and cough.

Mauricio Javier Valencia Mendoza: He is 38 years old. Detained in the SPN of Granada cell 7, he receives water once a day. Since July 2, 2019, his family reports that he has a fever, bone pain and that he has not been treated.

Giovanny Jareth Guido Morales: I am 21 years old. Detained at SPN La Modelo, gallery 6 since January 8, 2020, he has no access to water in his cell, he has to collect the water on the ground floor, and he only comes once a day. Her family reports that she has symptoms of headache, cough, flu.

Manuel de Jesús Sobalvarro Bravo: He is hypertensive. He is 58 years old. Detained in the SPN The model since November 16, 2019, access water twice a day water. Her family reports that she has a dry cough and bone pain, cardiac arrhythmia, loss of appetite. Patient with chronic hypertension diseases.

Nilson Jose Membreño: Hipertención, is 26 years old. Detained at the SPN The model, gallery 6, receives water only at night. Detained since November 28, 2028. His family reports that he has had fever, cough, joint pain, pain in the spine, hands, knees and headache.

Celia Cerda Cruz (Amilkar Jose) Trans Woman: The Model has been detained in the SPN since April 21, 2010, it is reported that the day of the hearing she had a fever.

Victor Manuel Soza Herrera: Detained in the SPN The model, maximum security, since January 26, 2020, her family reports that she has a fever.

Max Alfredo Silva Rivas: Have asthma. Detained in the SPN The model since March 11, 2020, is reported to have a dry cough, itchy body, visible forearms, skin rashes, acute respiratory distress.

Edward Enrique Lacayo Rodríguez: Hypertensive and diabetic. He’s 45. Detained in the SPN The model, maximum security, has only had access to a bucket a day of water since March 15, 2019, her family reports that she has strong fevers. Marlon Antonio Castellón Ubilla: Detained at the Managua Police District 3 station since May 8, 2020. His family reports that they asked him for medicine at the police station for having a fever.