More states can restart their economic activation (Photo: .)

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, reported this Friday night that for the week from June 29 to July 5, 14 states of Mexico will remain in Red color (maximum risk) in the epidemiological traffic light and 18 entities in orange (high risk).

The traffic light is made up of four indicators: trend of COVID-19 syndrome, trend of hospitalized patients, positivity to the new coronavirus and hospital occupation.

This week there were more color transitions, compared to last week, highlighting the incorporations of the Mexico City and Aguascalientes to the color « orange ».

In this sense, the entities that have a “maximum risk” level are: Baja California, Colima, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco and Tlaxcala.

It is worth mentioning that Hidalgo, Nuevo León and Colima fell back to red in the last seven days. Being the latter state a peculiar case, because despite having the lowest rate of infections, hospital availability is low.

Colima, despite having a low rate of contagion, remained « red » (Photo: SSA)

For their part, the 18 entities that have a “high risk” level are: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Campeche, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and San Luis Potosí.

All of them will be able to relax the restrictions of social distancing and restart more economic and social activities under specific sanitary conditions to avoid contagious outbreaks.

« This transition to the new reality must be assumed by the entire society, it is not a matter of the government instructing only and the society passively adopting sharp guidelines, the society is part of the reality of the magnificent country, » assured the undersecretary of Promotion and Health Prevention, Hugo López-Gatell, during the conference at the National Palace.

What can be done at an orange traffic light?

(Photo: Twitter / SSalud_mx)

In addition to essential economic activities, companies in non-essential economic activities will be able to work with 30% of the staff for its funtionability.

He open and closed public space: Hotel occupancy may be from fifty%, while the common areas may also have a capacity of fifty%. The restaurants they will be able to give service to half of their capacity with measures of healthy distance.

The Ministry of Health has announced that the aesthetics, barbershops and hair salons may provide service only with appointments and also at half capacity.

The income for markets and supermarkets may be from 75% and only one person per family can enter.

Cinemas, museums, theaters, public squares and spaces or areas of worship may have a capacity of 25% as long as it’s a group less than 500 people.

As in the red traffic light, the sports events should be to door closed. While concerts, bars and gyms they will not be able to reopen until the color turns yellow and with a moderate capacity.

The capital and Aguascalientes will be able to return to more activities under specific measures (Photo: .)

López-Gatell noted that they have found very positive feedback from the governors of each entity in the country regarding the colors of the epidemiological traffic light.

Throughout the week there has been a dialogue in some specific cases, some gaps must be considered, it is resolved and immediately documented. There is or not greater availability of beds and that has made one of the elements to vary in the week. An example is Aguascalientes

The Health official commented that there is no situation of « contradiction » or « concern » regarding the Mexico state, that unlike the Mexican capital stayed in « red »; however, he anticipated that in the next week already considered a transition period and the suitable adaptation processes have already begun to be identified.

(Photo: SSA)

He also mentioned the case of Acapulco, Guerrero, that although it remains “red”, the port has managed improve their conditions for the care of people, because the trend is very positive and the trend rates of cases have started to decrease.

He indicated that together with the governor of the entity, Héctor Astudillo, they began to study the deconfining process with an order scheme.

Other examples that stood out are the Hidalgo, Sinaloa and Michoacán, where the deconfining processes and areas to start their operations were analyzed.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Coronavirus in Mexico: the country added 25,779 deaths and reached 208,392 confirmed cases

This pandemic is not over; nine out of ten people can be infected: UNAM

Mexico City will change to COVID-19 orange traffic light starting Monday: Claudia Sheinbaum