14 Salvadorans are arrested in Edomex; there were several women and children

TEPOTZOTLÁN, State of Mexico

Fourteen undocumented immigrants were helped and two people arrested, who apparently took them to the bus terminal to continue their journey to the United States.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security reported that as a result of the work in the field to inhibit the crime, elements realized that several people upon noticing their presence, abruptly descended from two vehicles of the Chevrolet brand, type Aveo; one with the color of a taxi from Mexico City, and the other gray, with license plates of the Mexican entity.

The incident occurred outside the bus terminal, on the side of the México-Querétaro highway at kilometer 42 + 500, in the Cedros neighborhood, where it was identified that there were 14 Central American migrants, of which four were women, five children, two underage adolescents and three adult men.

According to the investigations, it is presumed that the individuals identified as Miguel “N” and Armando “N”, aged 38 and 57, respectively, were apparently hired to take them to the truck in which they would be transported to the north of the country.

Because it constitutes an offense, and after reading the rights granted by law, both were arrested and transferred to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) based in Tlalnepantla, in order to determine their legal situation.

Meanwhile, the rescued people were sheltered in an SS truck, where they were given food, prior to being delivered to the competent authority.

