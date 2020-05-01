Retro is fashionable. And that the NBA knows. Therefore, many teams in the league are using these recent model seasons that they used a few decades ago. It’s nice to see Donovan Mitchell in the same shirt that Stockton and Malone wore in the Jazz or Marc Gasol wearing the elastic that Carter or McGrady once wore in the Raptors.

It is nice to see Mitchell or Marc, but it is even more so to be able to acquire the original piece, to go and take some baskets with the black T-shirt of Shaquille O’Neal in the Magic, Shawn Kemp’s in the Sonics or Dennis Rodman’s is the Pistons. Today it is possible to purchase these collector’s items from Amazon. We show you the ones that, in our opinion, are the most spectacular:

1. Mike Bibby shirt at the Vancouver Grizzlies

A classic team jersey that traded from Vancouver to Memphis the year Pau Gasol landed in the NBA. a very young Mike Bibby wore the number ’10’.

2. Dennis Rodman’s Jersey at the Detroit Pistons

This Dennis Rodman t-shirt in Detroit Pistons has become fashionable again thanks to the documentary The Last Dance. The ‘Bad Boys’ distributed a lot of wax with it on.

3. Michael Jordan T-shirt in the Chicago Bulls

The greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan, wearing one of the most beautiful shirts ever: red and black never go out of style.

4. Magic Johnson T-shirt in Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson and his purple and gold shirt is a classic from the eighties. Simply precious.

5. Shaquille O’Neal T-shirt at the Orlando Magic

Although we remember him with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat jerseys, Shaquille O’Neal took his first steps in the NBA dressed in black or blue for the Orlando Magic.

6. Grant Hill Jersey at the Detroit Pistons

Grant Hill was unlucky with injuries throughout his career, but with the Pistons and this jersey he did a lot of damage to his rivals.

7. Larry Bird Jersey at the Boston Celtics

Simple, but beautiful. This is the shirt of Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics that revitalized the NBA in the eighties.

8. Drazen Petrovic T-shirt in the New Jersey Nets

The great myth of European basketball, Drazen Petrovic, was playing the best games of his NBA career with the Nets when he died in a traffic accident.

9. Ray Allen shirt at the Milwaukee Bucks

Ray Allen won one ring with the Celtics and one with the Heat, but he became one of the NBA’s top triplers wearing the colors of the Milwaukee Bucks.

10. Kevin Garnett Jersey at the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett is the best player in Minnesota Timberwolves history and this gorgeous shirt should be hanging from the ceiling of the Target Center.

11. Shawn Kemp T-shirt at the Seattle Supersonics

If there is a shirt that is sorely missed today in the league it is that of the Seatle Supersonics. Beautiful yellow and green combination in this Shawn Kemp model.

12. Karl Malone T-shirt at the Utah Jazz

The best Utah Jazz in history lost two NBA Finals to the Jordan Bulls. Karl Malone and John Stockton wore this shirt with a lot of class.

13. Tracy McGrady T-shirt at the Toronto Raptors

Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful and original jerseys in NBA history. The dinosaur is very classy and Tracy McGrady was very comfortable with it.

14. Dikembe Mutombo T-shirt in the Atlanta Hawks

We went from the dinosaur of the Raptors to the hawk of the Hawks. Dikembe Mutombo was very afraid of his rivals dressed in this beauty.

.