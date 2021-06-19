14 programming languages ​​to break the box but that work (more or less)

I need your boots, your clothes and your motorcycle – Fatal error: Number or Type of the parameters are wrong

There is more programming languages what bottles. We have them low or high level, declarative, procedural, object-oriented … and we have the so-called esoteric languages, peculiar languages ​​with very basic syntax and reduced alphabets that almost seem like a trolley from their creators (although they are usually complete Turing, beware). In this article you are holding, we are going to list and review twelve of these esoteric languages ​​for your fun, amazement and surprise.

Trollscript

And of course, if we talk about esoteric languages ​​sounding trolled, nothing better than starting this journey with Trollscript. It is a dialect of the popular Brainfuck (which we will also talk about), it is installed like a Ruby gem and has a syntax as simple as the following:

ooo – Increase the data pointer to the next cell to the right ool – Decrease the data pointer to the next cell to the left olo – Increase the pointed byte by one oll – Decrease the byte pointed by one loo – Extract the ASCII value from the targeted cell lol – Accepts an input byte saving its value in the targeted cell llo – If the byte is zero, it jumps forward until the next match is found lll – If the byte is zero, it jumps back until the next match is found

The scripts start with Tro and end with ll. That said, this is how a Hello World! in Trollscript:

A curiosity: this Trollscript has a “Do What The Fuck You Want To Public License”. Epic.

Brainfuck

The father of Trollscript and many others was designed by Urban Muller in 1993 based on the Turing machine and since then it has been living up to its name and fucking brains. It has only 8 instructions of a single character each:

“>” – Increase the pointer. “” + “- Increase the pointed byte.” – “- Decrease the pointed byte.”. “- Write the pointed byte in the output stream.”, “- Read a byte from the input stream and store it in the byte pointed. “[” – Avanza a la instrucción inmediatamente posterior al ] corresponding if the currently pointed byte is null (if it is 0). “]” – Goes back to the instruction immediately after the [ correspondiente si el byte actualmente apuntado no es nulo (si es distinto de 0).

Un ejemplo de ¡Hola Mundo! en Brainfuck es tan bonito y edificante como esto:

Ook!

Seguimos con otro lenguaje surgido a raíz de Brainfuck pero esta vez usando el vocabulario empleado por el bibliotecario del MundoDisco de Terry Pratchett. Este personaje no es precisamente Cervantes y sólo emplea tres vocablos: Ook., Ook! y Ook? Con estas palabras reservadas, el creador de Ook!, David Morgan-Mar, construye las ocho instrucciones de Brainfuck:

Ook. Ook? – Incrementa el puntero.

Ook? Ook. – Decrementa el puntero.

Ook. Ook. – Incrementa el byte apuntado.

Ook! Ook! – Decrementa el byte apuntado.

Ook! Ook. – Salida (ASCII) del byte apuntado.

Ook. Ook! – Entrada (ASCII) sobre el byte apuntado.

Ook! Ook? – Avanza a la instrucción inmediatamente posterior al Ook? Ook! correspondiente si el byte actualmente apuntado es cero.

Ook? Ook! – Retrocede a la instrucción inmediatamente posterior al Ook! Ook? correspondiente si el byte actualmente apuntado no es cero.

Con estos mimbres tenemos un ¡Hola Mundo! tal que así, belleza pura:

Pd: Yo sólo tengo controlado otro personaje de ficción con un vocabulario tan escueto: Groot de ‘Los Guardianes de la Galaxia’. Y claro, también tiene su lenguaje de programación.

Pd2: ¿qué me olvido de Hodor? Para nada.

Chicken

Venga, seguimos con lenguajes de programación con un vocabulario reducido, en esta ocasión una única palabra en inglés: chicken. Tampoco es que fuera muy misterioso cual es el nombre del lenguaje creado por el programador sueco Torbjörn Söderstedt inspirado por ese avícola paper de Doug Zongker.

A pesar de contar con un vocabulario tan escueto, Chicken dispone de 11 instrucciones que dependen del número de veces que aparezca la palabra chicken separada por espacios en blanco:

#

Descripción de la instrucción

0

Se detiene la ejecución

1

Se imprime en pantalla la palabra “chciken”

2

Se suman los dos valores más arriba en la pila

3

Se restan los dos valores más arriba en la pila

4

Se multiplican los dos valores más arriba en la pila

5

Se comparan los dos valores más arriba en la pila

6

La siguiente instrucción indica la fuente desde la cual cargar. 0 cargas de la pila, 1 cargas del input del usuario. El valor más arriba de la pila apunta a la dirección / índice a cargar en la pila

7

El valor más arriba de la pila apunta a la dirección / índice donde almacenar. El valor a continuación se se “popeará” y se almacenará

8

El valor más arriba de la pila indica donde saltar si la condición siguiente es verdadera

9

Interpreta el valor más arriba de la pila como ASCII y “pushea” el correspondiente carácter

10+

“Pushea” el número literal n-10 en la pila

El ¡Hola Mundo! con este lenguaje sería un trozo de código larguísimo así que casi mejor que os pongo la presentación de la que surgió todo. La gente, como se puede observar, se “despolla” bien a gusto.

Chef

Programas escondidos en recetas de cocina, Chef es desde luego el lenguaje ideal para estos días de cocineros estrellas y audiencias masivas para programas gastronómicos. Creado por David Morgan-Mar, un programa-receta debe estar formado por un título, unas variables con sus correspondientes valores (los ingredientes) y una lista de manipulaciones de pila (los pasos a seguir). Un ejemplo de ¡Hola Mundo! sería algo como así:

El hacker-Chicote creador de Chef dice que los programas no sólo deben funcionar sino que deben parecer apetecibles. Hay gente para todo.

Malbolge

Un lenguaje inspirado (y bautizado) en el octavo infierno de ‘La Divina Comedia’ de Dante. Con eso debería bastar para tenerle miedo al lenguaje diseñado por Ben Olmstead en 1998. Si además añadimos que el bueno de Olmstead planeó que fuera el lenguaje de programación más difícil del mundo y para ello uso una sintaxis basada en técnicas criptográficas, pues al final nos queda un ¡Hola Mundo! tal que así:

Para habernos matado…

Whitespace

Un lenguaje cuyas tres únicas palabras reservadas son el espacio en blanco, el tabulado y el salto de línea suena a broma y de hecho fue publicado un 1 de Abril, el April’s Fool, equivalente anglosajón a nuestro Día de los Santos Inocentes. Pero lo cierto es que funciona y aquí tenéis un ¡Hola Mundo! convenientemente tuneado para que esto no parezca uno de esos memes de hacer scroll:

Piet

Creado por el mismo señor que el anterior de la lista, David Morgan-Mar, Piet es un lenguaje cuya principal característica es que sus programas son bitmaps que simulan arte abstracto. El vocabulario está formado por 20 colores (nada de cosas raras en plan blanco roto o rosa palo) y el puntero varía dependiendo de la diferencia de tono e intensidad entre colores contiguos en el bitmap.

¿Cómo sería un ¡Hola Mundo! en este lenguaje bautizado como el pintor holandés Piet Mondrian? Pues así de psicodélico:

ArnoldC

La expresión anglosajona de “bigger than life” se creó para hablar de ArnoldC: un lenguaje de programación cuyas instrucciones son frases célebres de los personajes interpretados por Don Arnold Schwarzeneger (aka El Chuache) en la gran pantalla. Instrucciones tan épicas como:

False: I LIED

True: NO PROBLEMO

If: BECAUSE I’M GOING TO SAY PLEASE

Else: BULLSHIT

EndIf: YOU HAVE NO RESPECT FOR LOGIC

While: STICK AROUND

EndWhile: CHILL

PlusOperator: GET UP

MinusOperator: GET DOWN

MultiplicationOperator: YOU’RE FIRED

DivisionOperator: HE HAD TO SPLIT

ModuloOperator: I LET HIM GO

EqualTo: YOU ARE NOT YOU YOU ARE ME

GreaterThan: LET OFF SOME STEAM BENNET

Or: CONSIDER THAT A DIVORCE

And: KNOCK KNOCK

DeclareMethod: LISTEN TO ME VERY CAREFULLY

NonVoidMethod: GIVE THESE PEOPLE AIR

MethodArguments: I NEED YOUR CLOTHES YOUR BOOTS AND YOUR MOTORCYCLE

Return: I’LL BE BACK

EndMethodDeclaration: HASTA LA VISTA, BABY

CallMethod: DO IT NOW

AssignVariableFromMethodCall: GET YOUR ASS TO MARS

DeclareInt: HEY CHRISTMAS TREE

SetInitialValue: YOU SET US UP

BeginMain: IT’S SHOWTIME

EndMain: YOU HAVE BEEN TERMINATED

Print: TALK TO THE HAND

ReadInteger: I WANT TO ASK YOU A BUNCH OF QUESTIONS AND I WANT TO HAVE THEM ANSWERED IMMEDIATELY

AssignVariable: GET TO THE CHOPPER

SetValue: HERE IS MY INVITATION

EndAssignVariable: ENOUGH TALK

ParseError: WHAT THE FUCK DID I DO WRONG

Con semejante materia prima, un ¡Hola Mundo! es elegancia austriaca pura:

Si alguien sabe enumerar la peli de cada instrucción y luego hace un programa para las torres de Hanoi, lo consideraré mi Dios y le oraré cada noche.

Beatnik

Creado en el año 2000 por Cliff Biffle, la curiosidad de Beatnik radica en que utiliza palabras en inglés, les asigna valores como si del Scrabble o el Apalabrados se tratara y según el valor, entre 0 y 255, realizará una acción o función:

< 5 -> No hace nada

5 -> Mete en la pila el valor de la siguiente palabra

6 -> Saca un número de la pila y lo descarta

7 -> Saca de dos números de la pila, los suma y mete el resultado

8 -> Introduce un carácter y mete su valor en la pila

Escribir un “¡Hola mundo!” en Beatnik es realmente largo así que nos conformaremos con un “¡Hola!”:

Shakespeare

Nos vamos acercando al final y llega la hora de un lenguaje culto y elegante ya que está inspirado por los personajes y tramas del más célebre dramaturgo de la historia. Su funcionamiento es parecido al de Chef (mismo creador no en vano): título, lista de personajes con sus descripciones y finalmente los actos y escenas necesarios. ¿Qué no queda claro? Pues aquí un ejemplo de ¡Hola Mundo!:

Romeo, a young man with a remarkable patience.

Juliet, a likewise young woman of remarkable grace.

Ophelia, a remarkable woman much in dispute with Hamlet.

Hamlet, the flatterer of Andersen Insulting A/S.

Act I: Hamlet’s insults and flattery.

Scene I: The insulting of Romeo.

[Enter Hamlet and Romeo]

Hamlet: You lying stupid fatherless big smelly half-witted coward! You are as stupid as the difference between a handsome rich brave hero and thyself! Speak your mind! You are as brave as the sum of your fat little stuffed misused dusty old rotten codpiece and a beautiful fair warm peaceful sunny summer’s day. You are as healthy as the difference between the sum of the sweetest reddest rose and my father and yourself! Speak your mind! You are as cowardly as the sum of yourself and the difference between a big mighty proud kingdom and a horse. Speak your mind. Speak your mind!

[Exit Romeo]

Scene II: The praising of Juliet.

[Enter Juliet]

Hamlet: Thou art as sweet as the sum of the sum of Romeo and his horse and his black cat! Speak thy mind!

[Exit Juliet]

Scene III: The praising of Ophelia.

[Enter Ophelia]

Hamlet: Thou art as lovely as the product of a large rural town and my amazing bottomless embroidered purse. Speak thy mind! Thou art as loving as the product of the bluest clearest sweetest sky and the sum of a squirrel and a white horse. Thou art as beautiful as the difference between Juliet and thyself. Speak thy mind!

[Exeunt Ophelia and Hamlet]

Act II: Behind Hamlet’s back. Scene I: Romeo and Juliet’s conversation.

[Enter Romeo and Juliet]

Romeo: Speak your mind. You are as worried as the sum of yourself and the difference between my small smooth hamster and my nose. Speak your mind! Juliet: Speak YOUR mind! You are as bad as Hamlet! You are as small as the difference between the square of the difference between my little pony and your big hairy hound and the cube of your sorry little codpiece. Speak your mind!

[Exit Romeo]

Scene II: Juliet and Ophelia’s conversation.

[Enter Ophelia]

Juliet: Thou art as good as the quotient between Romeo and the sum of a small furry animal and a leech. Speak your mind! Ophelia: Thou art as disgusting as the quotient between Romeo and twice the difference between a mistletoe and an oozing infected blister! Speak your mind!

[Exeunt]

A bit long, huh? To do a Fibonacci sequence you need to write yourself a volume of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ …

GRASS

Language created in Japan in 2006 and whose main characteristic and differentiating aspect is that recreate the grass formation using just “W”, “w” and “v”. How has your body been?

Even if it looks like bullshit like a piano, Grass is a complete Turing language based on the lambda calculus. An example of code in Grass would be, for example, the following:

reMorse / reMorse2

You went to boy scouts but never used that sloppy Morse code they taught you? Calm because reMorse it is your language. Have 4 instructions: point, bar, dot bar, and bar dot. And to throw miles.

reMorse2 is a dialect of reMorse but Full turing (that is, only with period and slash as instructions). An example of code in this language would be:

LOLCODE

We started with trolls and ended up going back to the world of memes since LOLCODE, designed in 2007 by Adam Lindsay, uses as reserved words the phrases, words and expressions of kitty memes and else.

Its syntax is as follows:

HAI – Start the program. CAN HAS [LIBRARY]? – Asks if a library (the input / output library, for example) is available, loads it if the answer is correct and throws an exception or not. VISIBLE [MESSAGE] – Print a message on the screen. KTHXBYE – Close the program.

Therefore a Hello World! a boat would soon be:

Let’s see if some native developer with insomnia delights us with a HELLO, WHAT YOU DOING or similar, the public burns with desire.

Have you been wanting more? Well, the ESOLANG wiki, which collects dozens, even hundreds, of esoteric languages, it can provide you with hours and hours of entertainment, wonder, and even inspiration. No problem.