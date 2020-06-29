The Coast Guard identified the ship as the MV Vienna Wood, which is flying the Hong Kong flag

HONG KONG.- The Coast Guard of Philippines look for 14 fishermen Filipinos who disappeared the day before in the South China Sea after their vessel collided with a Chinese cargo ship off the coast of Mindoro.

The Coast Guard identified the ship as the MV Vienna Wood, which is sailing under the Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, reported Captain Armando Balilo, spokesman for the Coast Guard.

The BRP Boracay ship of the Coast Guard it resumed search operations at dawn Monday and is combing the waters of Mindoro, western Philippines, to search for fishermen, in addition to having undertaken an aerial search with the Islander aircraft, a light twin-engine helicopter.

The Vienna Wood had left the Philippine port of Subic, northwest of Philippines, and was sailing to Australia when it collided with the Philippine fishing vessel Liberty 5 early Sunday morning at Cabo Calavite, Balilo explained.

The captain of the Vienna Wood, who was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident, reported the accident; while the Philippine fishing boat had left its base on the southern island of Tawi-Tawi in the direction of the fishing port of Navotas, north of Manila.

The vessel’s owner, Irma Fishing and Trading, gave the boat as missing after it did not dock at Navotas at 7 in the morning and was found capsized hours later, with no trace of any of its crew.

A search for diving was started on Sunday afternoon around the wrecked boat, which suffered severe damage with the central section of the hull sunk, but was canceled at dusk.

In June last year, another Chinese ship sank a Philippine ship and drifted 22 fishermen Filipinos some 300 kilometers southwest of Reed Atoll, an area of ​​the disputed South China Sea that belongs to Philippines – ownership ratified by a 2016 decision of the Hague Arbitration Court – but which Beijing also claims.

A Vietnamese ship rescued the 22 Filipinos after the collision, in an event that caused great outrage in Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte, who has oriented his foreign policy to China, played down the issue.