These packs are available in the Microsoft Store, where the company distinguishes Full HD from 4K adding a “PREMIUM” at the end of the latter. Thanks to them, we can identify the ones with the highest quality to enjoy the best image if we have a 1440p or 4K monitor.

To download them, we just have to go to the link of each pack and click “Get”. The Microsoft Store will open, and there we will give you to install. Once installed, we right-click on the desktop and go to Personalization> Themes (we can also get there from the Configuration panel, or by clicking “Apply” after installing it). There we can activate the theme that we have downloaded. In the “Background” section we can change the frequency with which each photo we have in the background is changed, being able to choose between 1 minute, 10 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 6 hours or 1 day.

All funds are saved in the folder C: UsersUSERNAMEAppDataLocalMicrosoftWindowsThemes. There we can choose a specific photo that we like if we want to leave it as a permanent background. The photos are licensed from . by Microsoft, so they cannot be used for any commercial purpose.

PREMIUM Night Skies

My personal favorite. Night wallpapers ideal to use together with a dark wallpaper. It has 20 spectacular photos.

River Roll On PREMIUM

Pack consisting of 16 photos of rivers from all over the world.

PREMIUM Treehouses

If you like tree houses, this pack consists of 20 4K photos with photos of tree houses of different sizes, ranging from huts to complete houses.

PREMIUM clouds

Pack with 20 very simple backgrounds where everything revolves around the clouds.

Japanese Islands PREMIUM

Japan has more than 7,000 islands. In this pack, we can see 18 photos in which some of them appear, such as Aogashima, Kujukushima and Hokkaido.

PREMIUM Animal Portraits

If you like animals, here we have 18 portraits with black background of different animals.

Water Retreat PREMIUM

If you are wanting to go on vacation this summer and you almost smell the beach, this pack of 20 images of beaches, pools and coastal areas will help you quickly escape.

Whales and Dolphins PREMIUM

Entering the underwater world, we have this pack of 14 4K images that revolves around dolphins and whales.

World Oceans Day PREMIUM

10 4K images of oceans around the world, including underwater and storm images.

Amazon Landscapes PREMIUM

Rivers, waterways and forests of the Amazon come together in this pack of 20 images in 4K.

Amazon Wildlife PREMIUM

Beyond the landscapes themselves, in the Amazon jungle there are many species. In this pack of 18 photos we can see some of them.

At Home PREMIUM

During confinement, this pack reminded us of how comfortable it was to be at home with these 15 photos.

Beauty of China PREMIUM

China, despite being the origin of the coronavirus, is also a beautiful place full of history and natural spaces. In this pack of 16 images we can explore many of its beauties.

PREMIUM sloths

Finally, we have a pack made up of 15 photos of sloths.