14 Netflix releases to start this July! | .

Starting this month of July with new content on the Netflix platform, it brings you 13 new releases this day, among them you can enjoy the third installment of Kung Fu Panda 3.

Get ready to have the best content on digital entertainment at hand, this month it will surely surprise you with the interesting catalog that it will present, which starts with the right foot!

We will share with you a list of films, series and cartoons that you can have at your fingertips as a subscriber of this famous digital platform.

1

Young Highnesses

This series of Netflix will show how a Swedish prince adapts to his new reality in a school that will teach him more than just being a ruler for his country.

two

Generation 56k

The Serie Generation 56k brings Matilda and Daniel, two young people who met in the 56k modem era, reunites them twenty years later, the question is whether their friendship will continue intact.

3

LA’s Finest LAPDs – Season 1

Again another series that talks about two policemen, both protagonists of the same Syd and Nancy who make a team, however both have stormy pasts and try not to interfere in their work.

4

LA’s Finest LAPDs – Season 2

The action continues with the second season of companions Syd Brunett and Nancy McKenna, trying to discover who took the life of Syd’s friend and prevent criminals from getting their way in the Korean quarter.

5

Dynasty Warriors

This series is based on the video game that bears the same name, you will find warriors, dictatorships and statesmen who fight for power in this story that for many is the most fantastic in addition to the romance in the 3 kingdoms.

6

Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds

An exciting film based on the eponymous video game brings to a war between humans and orcs to defend their worlds and manage to survive, surely you do not want to miss it.

7

Curse on the third floor

New series that will immediately turn heads, the protagonists will realize that the Victorian mansion they were renovating is actually a hellish house.

8

Crash pad

The protagonist of this series is a hopeless romantic who, believing that he had finally found love, ends up realizing that he is part of a revenge against an unfaithful husband, with whom in the end he will be forced to live.

9

Kung Fu Panda 3

This new and latest installment of Po in Kung Fu Panda 3 shows us the protagonist in a situation that he would not have expected, having to train an army of pandas in order to save China.

10

Pokémon Travel: Part 1

The intrepid Ash and his friend Goh make a research team and collaborate with the scientist Cerise in his laboratory, they travel the world finding more new specimens of Pokémon.

eleven

Pokémon Travel: Part 2

Ash and his friend Goh continue with their intrepid adventure in collaboration with the scientist Cerise, without a doubt not even the Rocket team will be able to prevent them from fulfilling their mission.

12

Pokémon Travel: Part 3

Ash and his Pokémon compete in the Coronation World Series, yet their research is unaffected in the process so he and Goh continue their journey finding more and more Pokémon.

13

Pokémon Travel: Part 4

Throughout Goh and Ash’s journey they meet old friends, as well as Team Rocket and various Legendary Pokémon, so the battles and sneaky encounters continue.

14

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

An enemy officer and a mysterious woman change the fate of Hathaway Noa who, after Char’s rebellion, led an attack against the Earth Federation.