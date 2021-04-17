14 free apps and games for Android for a limited time | Technology

You don’t have to spend money to have applications and games on your Android phone, we bring you a compilation of games and applications that are free until next week.

The Android app store usually has deals on games, icon packs, and utilities. What happens is that they usually hide this content and we do not see it with the naked eye, but for that you have us.

The list we have made has something for all tastes, both for the most gamers and for those crazy about customization on Android and, even, for those who want to learn a new language or reinforce it if they already speak it.

This collection of free applications for Android consists of eight games, three icon packs and three utility applications. We are talking about a total of 14 free apps that you can download from today.

Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp: if what you want is an application to trim the videos that you upload to WhatsApp statuses, this is your application. Free for six days. Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards: with this application you can learn Korean, the methodology used is that of the cards so that it is easier for you to memorize and associate the spellings of Korean and their meaning. Free for six days. Tcamera (Teacher’s Camera): it is possible that one of you works as a teacher. For those in this situation, this application can be useful when explaining something in class since captures the content of the camera and broadcasts it wherever we want: Meet, Zoom, Teams… Free for three days. Alice: Lost Pieces: A Game of escape room style puzzle adventures and with a steampunk aesthetic. Free for one day. Assasin Lord: Idle RPG (BUFF): It is an RPG and fans of this genre will enjoy it, while for those less versed in this type of game can be a good candidate to start in the world of role-playing games. Free for five days. FASTAR VI – Shooting Star Rhythm Game: a game in the style of “Puzzle Bobble” in which we will have to exploit the spheres to advance in the next levels. Free for six days. Healing Matching Puzzle: the classic puzzle game, move the pieces to find out what animal it is. Free for six days. Survival Derby 3D – car racing & running game: step on the gas and run away from the police while avoiding them wrecking your carIf you fancy a game with minimalist graphics and cars, this is your choice. Free for six days. G’Luck 2D plataformer game: a platform game with a peculiar character The one who likes sweets and whose teeth have seen better days. Free for seven days. iLinear Mind Challenge Draw Your Path: the 500 levels of this game may keep you entertained for a long time, its gameplay is basic: it reaches the end of the route to advance. Jumpies 3: an obstacle course game with farm animals, little more can be asked to have an entertaining time. Free for seven days. Metal Color: this icon pack focuses on metallic colors, if you are a fan of chrome, you may want to customize your device with these icons. Free for six days. Salpicons: although it sounds like a typical Andalusian avocado, this icon pack is expressionist and its design is reminiscent of colored globs. Free for six days. Glass Black: it is the most minimalist of the three packs, the colors are gray and black. Free for 7 days.

Everything for free ends, this week we have left you with a compilation of 14 elements that you can download and that you will surely end up using. Our recommendation is that you always be aware of the Android application store so you do not miss offers like these.