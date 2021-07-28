14 First Time Sex Positions

The whole idea of ​​”losing your virginity” can mean whatever you want it to. “Having sex doesn’t just mean penis-in-vagina sex,” says Elle Chase, a Certified Sexuality Educator, author and pleasure advocate. “Sex has such a broader definition and includes many different variations.”

Your first time having sex might mean penetration vaginally or anally, or it might mean any number of non-penetrative options, like oral or hand jobs for yourself or a partner. “Having sex for the first time can really just mean having sex for the first time, and that’s it,” says Chase. “It doesn’t define anything about you. As long as it’s happening consensually, there’s no reason to attach anyone else’s meaning to it other than your own. ”

One important rule to remember, though: Practice safe sex. That means everything from having condoms on hand to not making out with someone who has an active cold sore going on. “Using a lubricant that is safe for use with condoms (the package will say so) is a great idea to make things more comfortable and pleasurable,” says Renée Hilliard, MD, a trained Ob / Gyn and sex and relationship coach.

So go ahead and have a look at these tips for when you want to have sex for the first time. But whatever you do, it’s probably gonna be a little awkward, so just embrace the cringe. Just laughing about whatever weird noise comes out of one’s own nether regions immediately makes it 78% less embarrassing, plus it’s weirdly bonding and makes it easier to talk to your partner about sex. (It’s an excellent secret relationship test. Anyone who has been cool about a queef is probably A-OK.)

And listen, if you’re a little bit nervous or maybe full-on freaking out about your first time having sex, congratulations, you are completely normal! First time sex is pretty much never As Seen on TV, ie., Graceful, perfect and well-lit. There will fumbling. There will be weird awkwardness. You might not have an orgasm (actually, you probably won’t). There might even be some pain or a little blood. For another, it’s your first time! No pressure, right?

BUT if you can embrace all that — it’s real life, it’s a little messy and holy crap, WE ARE HAVING SEX THIS VERY SECOND! —You can maximize your chances of making it fun, sexy and a good start for what’s ahead. Check out 20 Tips for the When You’re Ready to Have Sex For the First Time for what to expect and how to prepare yourself for all of it. The basics are:

Masturbate: Getting familiar with your body, how it works and what you like is gonna help you beyond measure. (Plus, orgasms!) Use protection: If you’re having penetrative sex, that means a condom, even if you’re already on another form of birth control to protect yourself from STIs.Communicate: This is an ongoing process and happens before , during and after sex. Topics will include: Who’s bringing the condom (if a penis is involved)? What’s comfortable for you both, emotionally and physically? The more you can get in each other’s heads, the more you’ll enjoy each other’s body. Try to relax. There may be a queef, a fart, or your bodies might make weird slappy noises when you’re doin ‘it. Your partner may rub you diligently in not-quite-the-right spot. Just laugh and start kissing again, and you’ll be just fine.

And then … give these positions a try.

1 Dragon

If your partner has a large penis, try a face down position. Instead of a fast in-and-out thrusting, slow circular movements make this so, so good. “This can make deep penetration more comfortable by limiting contact with the cervix, which tends to be sensitive. Try elevating your hips and arching your back a bit to improve the angle of entry, ”says Hilliard.

2 Classic Missionary

If you want the traditional experience, missionary is it. “Missionary position is often thought of as boring, but it doesn’t have to be,” says Hillaird. “It allows for eye contact, but if that feels like too much, missionary can allow you to kiss but feel less exposed since your body is mostly covered by your partner. Also if you feel shy about how to move, missionary can make things simple. “

3 Leaning Cowgirl

You get all the benefits of cowgirl position (controlling the speed, angle and depth) with a little bonus. “Leaning forward allows more pressure on the clitoris and can make it easier to reach peak pleasure,” says Hilliard. “Don’t freak out if you become disconnected, that happens. Just reinsert and resume. “

4 The Teacher’s Pet

When you’re first with someone, you can do them (and yourself) a solid but showing them the ways you touch yourself. Sit on your partner’s lap facing away. Hold onto their hand, guiding them in the way you’d masturbate. They can do the same for you. No one magically knows what another person likes — spare yourselves some weak-ass wrong touching and just show each other!

5 How Do You Like Me Now?

Take your time to really explore each other’s bodies. One of you lies back while the other uses mouth, hands and maybe a toy or two to see what works. (Some stuff will not work and that’s fine, normal and all that. Just stop doing it and all is well.) Do they like their inner thigh licked? A light touch or more firm? You don’t have to have a full-on conversation about everything, a “mmmm” or moving a hand gently away if it’s too intense absolutely works.

6 the brave little toaster

If having an orgasm, like, in front of someone else is stressing you out, you might feel braver if there’s no eye contact. Have your partner kneel, sitting back on their legs, while you sit / kneel on their lap with your legs outside theirs. They can rub you with lubed had or, if you’re really torqued, try a toy that’s so sexy and overwhelming that you forget to be nervous. If you do wanna face each other (more opportunity for intimacy, touching, and kissing ofc), this move also works face-to-face.

7 the Lengthened Lotus

If it’s also your partner’s first time, they might be really, really excited — as in, a little more than they wish to be. Sit on your partner’s lap facing them and rock against them to keep them going a little longer. And if they do come quicker than they wanted: 1. Don’t shame them and 2. Use it as an excuse to do round 2 or 3 or 4 or 10 ….

8 the erotic explorer

If it’s your first time being really sexual with someone, it’s totally fine to start with masturbating at the same time. If you want to take it a step further, reach over to stroke each other. When in doubt, just copy how they touched themselves and if you’re totally lost, it’s always okay to just ask.

9 The Slow Cooker

It’ll be way better if you take your time and don’t just jump into the banging. Start with lots of foreplay to make sure you’re super ready for the D, then have your partner kneel to enter while you drape your legs over their thighs so you have the all-clear to stroke yourself. To make it last longer, try a thicker condom (look for “extended pleasure” or “extra strength”).

10 The Spoonful

Simple: Your partner gets in outer spoon position, puts one leg over your body and enters you from behind. In a good relationship, inner spoondom is a great place for feeling like you’re safe and all is right with the world. Take advantage of all that cuddliness to make your first time feel all warm and lovey. You’re free to enjoy all the good-feelings of the bonding hormone oxytocin hitting your brain, plus, if you’d like, you have a free hand for rubbing yourself at the same time.

11 The Sideways Swoon

First time sex is all about connecting in an incredibly intimate way with someone. If you want to lean in that direction, try a side-by-side position. You can gaze into each other’s eyes, touch souls and whatnot, plus the angle isn’t known for deep penetration, lowering your chances of receiving a mechanical jackhammer pounding. (Note re: the jackhammering — No. Just no.)

12 The Lap Waltz

Woman-on-top positions are great for first timers because you get to control how deeply you want to go. Have your partner sit on a couch (um, maybe put down a towel or something), then kneel over them. One of you can hold onto their penis to guide it as you lower yourself onto them. It’s okay to go as slowly as you want — it just makes it hotter, TBH! Once aboard, put your hands on their shoulders, and use your legs to push yourself up and down so that you’re riding their penis. Once you get the hang of it, you can gyrate, grind against them, or stop for a moment for a long kiss.

13 Mission (ary) Impossible

It’s a classic for a reason. For more control, instead of going straight into legs-wide-open missionary, assume the usual position, but curl up your legs in front of you (like a fetus, but, you know, a sexy one). Your respective body parts will still get where they need to get, but if you need to slow bae down, you can guide them as you please with your legs.

14 The Frisky Doggy

If losing your V-card is a little overwhelming, what with all the eye gazing and wondering how the hell you’re supposed to be touching your partner, etc., go with doggy. All you have to do is get on all fours and experience the feeling of another person inside of you for the first time. Press your legs together if you want or need shallow penetration and open wider for deeper penetration. Rock your hips a little or don’t — it’s all up to you!

fifteen

