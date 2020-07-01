In December 2019, WWE announced the layoffs of Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and both members of The Ascension, Konnor and Viktor. Four months later, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival also received their releases, while Matt Hardy’s WWE contract came to an end.

All seven Superstars asked to leave or let their contracts expire, but the same could not be said for the group of men and women who were released in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Since his firing, some Superstars have kept a low profile and haven’t given many answers about what awaits them in the future: Curtis Axel, for example, hasn’t even commented on his dismissal, but others have already updated fans about their plans and their new names for wrestlers outside of WWE.

In this article, we’ll uncover some of those new names by listing 14 fired WWE Superstars who have already changed their names.

Rusev – Miro (left WWE in April 2020)

Shortly after Rusev joined the WWE main cast in 2014, Vince McMahon decided to drop his character Alexander’s given name, and went on to do the same for years to come with superstars like Buddy Murphy, Erick Rowan, and Mustafa Ali. .

While some of those superstars were given their first name back, Rusev only used his last name for the last five years of his WWE career.

Since leaving WWE in 2020, Rusev (real name Miroslav Barnyashev) has called himself Miro on social media and on his new YouTube and Twitch channels.

His wife, Lana, confirmed in a recent YouTube video that she will use Miro’s name as a fighter.

Erick Rowan – Erick RedBeard (left the company in April 2020)

Shortly after Erick Rowan’s WWE release was confirmed, he changed his name on social media to his real name (Joseph Ruud) and began referring to himself as Erick RedBeard.

Unlike Rusev, who also has a new shaved shaven pawn to accompany his new name, Rowan’s post-WWE name is similar to the one he used in WWE.

It’s also worth noting that Rowan has been used in many perspective videos during the Braun Strowman vs. Rivalry. Bray Wyatt on SmackDown recently, but another former Wyatt family member, Luke Harper (AEW’s Brodie Lee), is nowhere to be seen.

Zack Ryder – Matt Cardona (left the company in April 2020)

While some Superstars have decided to create a new name outside of WWE, Zack Ryder has confirmed that from now on he will simply be known by his real name: Matt Cardona.

He has also filed trademarks for “Major Player,” “Internet Champion” and “Thousand Dollar Broski” since leaving WWE.

Curt Hawkins – Brian Myers (left WWE in April 2020)

Like Zack Ryder / Matt Cardona, Curt Hawkins has decided that he will use his real name, Brian Myers, again after his departure from WWE.

Hawkins and Ryder have referred to themselves by their real names on their Major Wrestling Figure podcast for the past two years, so it’s not too surprising that they’ve chosen to use those names as fighters in the future.

Sin Cara – Gold Ribbon (left WWE in December 2019)

As mentioned in the introduction, this list also includes the group of Superstars that WWE fired in late 2019.

Sin Cara, also known as Hunico early in his WWE career, announced last December that he will now be known as the Cinta de Oro, a name that previously belonged to a different fighter who died in 2016.

Heath Slater – Heath (left the company in April 2020)

That’s right, former WWE superstar Heath Slater (real name Heath Miller) plans to keep his first name when he fights back.

Heath is my real name. There are some characters we can do, but once again, I don’t know, I might want to go just for Heath… Pyro is another option. ”

The former 3MB member added during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in May that he is considering using his middle name, Wallace, as his new name as a wrestler, but had not decided at the time.

Either way, he’ll definitely still be known as Heath.

Taynara Conti – Tay Conti (left WWE in April 2020)

It is always a topic of discussion when someone can use their real name after joining WWE. In the case of Taynara Conti (real name Taynara Melo de Carvalho), she started using her husband’s last name, Conti, during the first days of her time at NXT in 2017.

When she fights again, Conti will keep her last name, but part of her first name was dropped, so she will now be known as Tay Conti.

Aiden English – Drama King Matt (left the company in April 2020)

Aiden English now uses her real name, Matt Rehwoldt, on social media, while her few social media officers have been changed to @DramaKingMatt.

You are also selling merchandise that contains the phrase “Drama King”.

Scott Dawson – Dax Harwood (left WWE in April 2020)

AEW viewers will already know that former WWE superstar Scott Dawson is now named Dax Harwood.

Dawson / Harwood and his teammate Dash Wilder were known as The Mechanics in the early days of their time in WWE before establishing themselves as The Revival.

In April it was confirmed that his team will now be known as FTR.

Dash Wilder – Cash Wheeler (left WWE in April 2020)

The logic behind some of these post-WWE name changes has not been revealed, but we do know the reason why Dash Wilder is now called Cash Wheeler and why Scott Dawson’s name has changed to Dax Harwood.

In May, a Twitter user asked FTR if their new names, Dax and Cash, are a tribute to Demolition members Ax and Smash.

Wilder / Wheeler responded by confirming that the theory is true.

No Way Jose – Levis Valenzuela (left WWE in April 2020)

Before joining WWE, No Way Jose struggled using his real name, Levis Valenzuela.

He revealed in an interview with Inside The Ropes in April that he liked “No Way Jose” as a key phrase, but was not interested in using it as his name when NXT coach Matt Bloom introduced it to him.

The 32-year-old fighter has changed his name on social media to Levis Valenzuela, making it safe to assume he will use that name when he returns to wrestling.

Luke Harper – Brodie Lee (left WWE in December 2019)

Luke Harper received his release from WWE in December 2019, eight months after he made it publicly clear that he wanted to leave the company.

The former Wyatt family member, now known as Brodie Lee, and made an instant impact on AEW by debuting as the leader of The Dark Order.

He has been featured on Dynamite since joining the promotion, while unsuccessfully challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2020.

Konnor – Big Kon (left WWE in December 2019)

Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have suffered drastic name changes since leaving WWE, but another group of former NXT tag team champions have decided to stick with their WWE names as much as possible.

Konnor of Ascension, formerly known as Conor O’Brian in his early WWE days, is now known as Big Kon.

Viktor – Vik (left WWE in December 2019)

Konnor will continue to work with his WWE teammate Viktor (Vik) in the future. In fact, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo returned to in-ring competition at independent shows in New York.

They also recently confirmed that they have renamed their team from The Ascension to The Awakening.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.