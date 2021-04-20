14 curious facts about the aging process of Diego Boneta for Luis Miguel

The interpretation of Diego Boneta for Luis Miguel it has gotten the applause. Especially because of the way the character has been the most adult age of the singer. The series moves along two timelines: one in the nineties and another from 2005. In the second, the interpreter of ‘Hasta que me Olvides’ was 35 years old and a much more mature look and also much more tan.

To age Diego, a whole team of expert prosthetics makeup artists worked on his face. The genius behind this is the renowned makeup designer, Alfredo “Tigre” Mora. He and his team achieved the look we see in season two. Alfredo himself told us 13 curious facts that will surprise you about the painstaking process for Boneta.