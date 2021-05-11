14 Best Summer TV Shows of 2021

While you’ll want to be outside enjoying all there is to safely embrace this summer, doing things is exhausting — especially when you haven’t done much in, like, an entire year. The easiest way to relax and be entertained? Watching a new TV series or long-awaited season of a show you love, and this summer promises a hot lineup of both. Some shows have already started airing or are fully bingeable right now, and others are on their way. So take note of the premiere dates, and get ready for an influx of good television.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cruel summer

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Set during three summers in the ’90s, this new teen drama follows the disappearance of one girl and another who seems to take over her life in a fictional Texas town. If you were even slightly into Pretty Little Liars, this show is for you. Oh, and the Freeform series has already started!

Girls5Eva

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Speaking of the ’90s, this musical comedy is about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the era whose members reunite to live out their pop star dreams. The whole first season is available on Peacock (first episode is free; full season is available on Peacock Premium). Binge it now, or save it for this summer!

The Underground Railroad

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This highly anticipated series imagines the Underground Railroad as an actual train that brings formerly enslaved people to freedom. It marks the TV directorial debut for Barry Jenkins — who is best known for the Oscar-winning film Moonlight — and you can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Premieres: May 14

Black monday, Season 3

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Don Cheadle and company are back for another season of Showtime’s dark period comedy that centers around Wall Street — specifically, a group of outsiders who cause the international stock markets to crash in 1987, aka the worst crash of all time.

Premieres: May 23

The Bold Type, Season 5

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Get ready to say goodbye to your favorite media trio. In the final season of the Freeform series, only six episodes will wrap up Jane, Kat, and Sutton’s lives. Will Sutton and Richard officially end their marriage? Will Kat get back with Adena? How will Jane navigate work / life entanglements? We will (hopefully) get answers!

Premieres: May 26

Panic

Amazon Prime Video

If you crave more thrilling teen dramas based in rural Texas towns, look out for Panic on Amazon Prime. Basically, graduating seniors risk their lives every summer to compete in a dangerous game that involves confronting their deepest fears (casual!) For the chance to win massive amounts of money. The catch? Only one person can win.

Premieres: May 28

Lucifer, Season 5 Part 2

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The long-awaited second half of Lucifer season 5 is finally set to hit Netflix after a major pandemic delay. God has arrived on Earth and thanks to the trailer, we know he plans to retire. Lucifer and his twin brother both want to take over the role. Naturally, a huge battle will ensue.

Available: May 28

The Bachelorette, Season 17

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The past few seasons of The Bachelor / Bachelorette have been, quite frankly, a mess. But the franchise is moving right along with Katie Thurston’s season. The shooting for it ended a week early, so only time will tell whether that means Katie found love or sent all of her prospects packing.

Premieres: June 7

Loki



This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It’s no surprise we’re getting another MCU-based TV series on Disney +. This one takes place after Avengers: Endgame. In it, the mischievous god Loki becomes detained by an organization that manages time travel and is run by Owen Wilson!

Premieres: June 9

Kevin Can F ** k Himself

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this gritty new AMC series, Annie Murphy of Schitt’s Creek fame plays a sitcom wife who decides she wants to kill her idiotic husband. After years of emotional neglect, she pretends to play a devoted housewife as she plots his murder.

Premieres: June 13 on AMC +, June 20 on cable

The Mysterious Benedict Society

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This new series headed to Disney + gives off major Umbrella Academy vibes. Four orphans are summoned to a boarding school because they each have a special skill needed to foil a nefarious plot. If they can’t, there could be really bad global consequences.

Premieres: June 25

Too Hot to Handle, Season 2

Netflix

Yes, Netflix’s reality show that puts a bunch of hot, horny people on an island and gives them an incentive (loads of money) to not touch each other is back for another season. Good things come to those who wait, I guess!

Premieres: June, TBA

Betty, Season 2

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Your favorite group of young women skateboarders in New York City is back. They continue to navigate the male-dominated pastime in this show on HBO Max. It’s spontaneous! It’s dramatic! It’s simply about living and skating freely, and we stan.

Premieres: June, TBA

Ted lasso, Season 2

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you don’t have Apple TV +, this show is reason alone to pay for it. ICYMI, it’s about an American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, who is hired to manage a British soccer team despite having literally no experience.

Premieres: July 23

Want more suggestions for your soon-to-be-favorite shows? Yeah We know you do. You can find all of our TV content here.

Kelly Allen Kelly Allen is a writer based in New York and the editorial assistant at House Beautiful, where she covers design, culture, shopping, and travel.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io