14 Best Sexy Shows of 2021

We’re about halfway through 2021, and it seems like everyone is in desperate need of a little sexy time. While having a summer fling and hooking up would be the usual way of doing things, let’s be real for a minute. After over a year of spending time at home, it would also be helpful to have a steamy TV show to watch when you’re feeling, you know, in the mood.

Well, the sex gods of Hollywood definitely felt the need to be kind to us, because there’s a lot of content to sift through when you’re just feeling yourself. Looking for a comedy? Yes, there’s a show out there for you. Ever wondered exactly what it took to get off in 18th century Scotland? Well, honestly, it’s not so different than now, but hey — there’s definitely a show that has you covered. And don’t get me started on the sexy wonder that is Bridgerton. Anyways, we decided to curate all the sexy shows for you to stream in 2021. We’ll be waiting for the inevitable thank you coming our way.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1 ‘Bridgerton’

If you somehow haven’t heard of this show, I must ask … where have you been the last six months? This show is a sexual awakening for everyone, and the scene where Simon does some things to his bride on a ladder? I’m not about to spoil it for you, but yeah, you’ll definitely be feeling the heat after bingeing this.

STREAM NOW

2 ‘Outlander’

Okay, so this show technically has been around since 2014. But there’s a very good reason why people are continuously devoted to it, and it’s two words: JAMIE. FRASER. That man is a walking sex god, and coupled with the fact he’s a Scottish Highlander from the 18th century? I don’t think I have to explain myself.

STREAM NOW

3 ‘Too Hot to Handle’

It’s the TV show that basically broke Netflix last summer, and based on the premise, it makes sense. Why wouldn’t you be interested in watching couples try not to have sex with each other in order to gain a cash prize? It’s both a competition and a constant question of will they or won’t they? There’s always one hookup you’re bound to never see coming.

STREAM NOW

4 ‘Lucifer’

Huh. Who knew a modern take of the Angel of Hell becoming an LA nightclub owner and a homicide consultant would be oh-so-sexy? Um, apparently everybody knew that. And given the amount of times Tom Ellis is naked in this show, I’d say you should learn about it too.

STREAM NOW

5 ‘Ginny and Georgia’

So technically this is considered a teen show, according to Netflix. But in between some extremely moody adolescents and some maybe messed-up adults (I mean, really Georgia?), There’s a tale of first love … including a very awkward first time moment, which might make you happy about your own experience.

STREAM NOW

6 ‘Younger’

A forty-something woman decides to pretend she’s 26, have sex with a hot tattoo artist and somehow fall in love with the head of the publishing house she works for. Sounds juicy already, right? Yeah, it’s great.

STREAM NOW

7 ‘Tiny Pretty Things’

Based on the novel of the same name, this show puts the drama at a Chicago ballet school at the very center. And when the students find themselves having wild and erotic sex on their dorm room beds? That’s an added bonus.

STREAM NOW

8 ‘Dark Desire’

You might’ve never heard of this show, but the sexy Mexican thriller quickly became a hit on Netflix when it premiered in July 2020. And with all the sex and suspense throughout, it’s no real surprise to see the show renewed for yet another season .

STREAM NOW

9 ‘Firefly Lane’

Sure, the premise of the show is about a fractured relationship between two best friends, but there are some very fun sex scenes throughout, which means you definitely need to try it.

STREAM NOW

10 ‘Who Killed Sara?’

I personally think the title of the show gives away the premise, but that’s not why it’s on this list. The Spanish mystery series has all the elements of a hot show: a man constantly plotting revenge, someone being framed for murder, and oh yeah — lots of tantalizing sex. You are welcome.

STREAM NOW

11 ‘Riverdale’

Sure, this might be a modern take on the famous Archie comics, and TBH, lately the show is going in all sorts of weird directions. But with every hot teen show, there’s a lot of sex involved. And lately, it looks like the shower is just the tip of the sex iceberg.

STREAM NOW

12 ‘Normal People’

So the show might’ve debuted on Hulu a year ago, but it’s one you need to see if you’re just a good, devoted television watcher. Oh, and if you weren’t aware, the sex scenes are just so realistic that they deserve an award all on their own.

STREAM NOW

13 ‘Dickinson’

Based on the life of famed poet Emily Dickinson, the show explores 19th century society, gender, and LGBTQ + love, all from the perspective of a woman who wants to be free from the norms of her time. And if that isn’t intriguing enough, then you’ll be hot and bothered once you get through all the sex scenes. And trust me — there are a lot of them.

STREAM NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below