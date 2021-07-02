14 Best Plants for Kitchen 2021 – Plants for Kitchen

Thomas barwick

Picking out the perfect plant for your kitchen can be a toughie! You can’t just get any green bb — there are a lot of factors to consider. Like, how much sunlight does your cooking area get? Or, what’s the humidity sitch in that space? It’s not as easy as finding one for your bedroom or bathroom. Maybe you even have to step back and ask yourself how good of a plant parent you are. It’s ok, I’m with you!

Since you probably have more questions than answers right now (sorrrrrryyyy), I’ve already done the work for ya by gathering the best plants for the kitchen.

Below you’ll find herbs, flora, and grass of all kinds that don’t need much maintenance (you’re welcome to you plant-loving plant killers out there). I’ve also included a few for you pros out there that may need a bit more attention and support if you’re into it! Keep on scrolling to find the greatest indoor plants for your kitchen that’ll for sure survive.

1

this one that loves the sun

Pilea Peperomioides Hey Horti heyhorti.com

$ 28.00

If you’ve been blessed with a kitchen that gets visits from the sun quite often, go for this beaut that loves (and v much needs) all the sunshine. May I add that direct light isn’t necessary, though, if that’s helpful info!

two

this one that will survive anything

Golden pothos

Said straight from the seller: “This plant is easy to grow and hard to kill,” aka music to any first-time plant parents’ ears.

3

this bright one

Neon Pothos Theplantchica etsy.com

$ 18.99

This vibrant green gem can tolerate low-lit areas and will still thrive. So, if your kitchen doesn’t get hit with very many sunrays, go for this one.

4

this one that needs some extra love

Hoya Carnosa Hey Botany heybotany.com

$ 49.00

To all those veteran plant owners who want to expand their kitchen greenery, I’ve found your newest addition. Give her all the daylight beams, a humid spot, and let her dry out between water sessions.

5

this tropical one

Croton Petra Lively Root livelyroot.com

$ 36.00

Snag this tropical plant that gets more colorful the more sun it gets. It’s a great pick for those who are looking for a low-maintenance leafy friend. If this sounds like you and your kitchen, add to cart RTFN.

6

this all-around favorite

The Elle Urban Stems urbanstems.com

$ 70.00

I mean, if there was a * perfect * flower to exist that you can trust to NOT die after you’ve forgotten about it for a couple of days, it’s an orchid. It’s pet-friendly, doesn’t beg for attention, and will do just fine without a lot of light. We love a chill queen!

7

this wallet-friendly one

Jade Plant Grounded Plants grounded-plants.com

$ 15.00

An under- $ 20 gorgeous plant that only needs to be watered once a week and is a symbol of good luck? SAY. LESS.

8

this sophisticated-looking one

Green Mound Juniper Bonsai Brussel’s Bonsai homedepot.com

$ 30.60

Not only is a smol bonsai tree a classic that’ll elevate any space it’s perched on, but this specific one also comes with a container and a humidity tray.

9

this two-in-one deal

Aloe Vera Costa Farms amazon.com

$ 17.99

What’s so amazing about aloe is that it asks for so little but gives SO much. (Minimal watering, people.) The best part about this find from Amazon is that it’s a two-pack!

10

this one your cat can legit eat

Cat Grass Bloomscape bloomscape.com

$ 35.00

A low-upkeep herb that is safe for your cat to eat !! So many wins here, people !!

eleven

this aesthetically-pleasing one

Succulent Garden, Wood Trough Shop Terrain shopterrain.com

$ 78.00

Looking for an easy way to decorate your kitchen? Just get a bunch of succulents. It’ll add an airy and refreshing vibe to your cooking area. Plus, they’re v low maintenance.

12

this one that doesn’t need much watering

Ficus Audrey The Sill thesill.com

$ 57.00

The matte green leaves on this treasure will truly win you over. And the fact that you only need to water it every one to two weeks is a nice perk too.

13

this lil fruit tree

Calamondin Via Citrus viacitrus.com

$ 65.00

Yes, you need a fruit tree in your kitchen. Calamondin is basically the child of a mandarin orange and kumquat. It takes about six months to see the fruit grow (if you take proper care of it, ofc!).

14

this one for beginners

Hydroponics Growing System VegeBox amazon.com

$ 73.99

Listen up, all my lazy, herb-loving peeps because I found a whole damn garden that you can get on Amazon (hello Prime shipping). And it’s powered by a high-tech gardening system. Just throw the pods in, water every two weeks, turn the machine on, and be amazed.

