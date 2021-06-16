14 Best Phone Holders for Running 2021- Best Running Phone Holder

Whomst among us mere mortals has never used “Ugh, but I don’t have anywhere to put my phone” as a legit reason to not go running? The hard truth is that phones are frickin ‘giant now and the idea of ​​gripping your hand around one through a 20-minute jog sounds more exhausting than said jog. And no, leaving it at home is absolutely not an option because what if you spot a cute dog on your walk and need to snap a pic ??

Not knowing how to run with your phone is honestly a tragic scenario. But, guys, don’t get stressed out in the name of exercising hands-free. Let me ~ transform ~ your life and show you exactly where to carry your phone while running. Or, rather, give you a couple of options that can carry it for you.

Never want to sacrifice any potential puppy ‘grams ever again? Below, peep this list of the best phone holders for running–or walking, cycling, carrying both your bagel and iced coffee on a Sunday morning. Think of the possibilities!

1

if you want to be sneaky

Sarah Sports Bra Senita Athletics senitaathletics.com

$ 26.00

A pocket? In your BRA? This genius phone spot is actual proof that we’re gonna be okay as a society.

two

if you want to fit everything

The Hipster Waist Belt with Pockets Nathan nathansports.com

$ 7.00

Ooooh, not only is this belt super soft, but it allegedly “reduces” “bounce” when you’re moving your bod. Take that @ bulky fanny pack.

3

if wilma is your idol

Bedrock Leggings Melt Fit meltfitactive.com

$ 60.00

Okay, I know leggings with pockets aren’t the most revolutionary thing when it comes to holding your phone. But these are Flinstones-inspired and this print is fully called “Bam Bam Tan”. I’m in love.

4

if you’re not into change

Clear Grip Case

If you enjoy the security of physically holding your phone while running, this bb makes it so much easier with an anti-slip grip and extra back handle.

5

if you like keeping things simple

Marble Stretch Leggings Zoezi Sport zoezisport.com

$ 59.99

Keep things chill with this purple pair that’ll keep your phone nice and snug while you go on your morning run. Or while you’re watching a movie and need both hands free for snacks. 🙂

6

if you like your stuff secure

Phone Banjee with Two Pockets Small Business Support thegrommet.com

$ 19.95

Keep all your goods super accessible by strapping them to your wrist. This wristband also has zippers for an extra safety oomph.

7

this practical one

Supersonic Run Belt Athleta athleta.gap.com

$ 29.00

It’s sleek, bold, and generally everything you could ever ask for in a tiny purse made for running. You’ll probs won’t even remember that you’re wearing it!

8

if you refuse to buy airpods

Clear Running Belt for iPhone

Imagine never having to fumble for your phone to figure out the name of the song playing again. Just hinge at the hips, look down, and boom — you can see it right there on the screen! Yes, that is a headphones hole.

9

If you’re a rain or shine kinda gal

Water-Resistant Cell Phone Armband

I admire your commitment, TBH. This phone case will keep your device nice and dry if you decide to log some miles in the rain.

10

If you exercise like a soccer mom

Exercise Waist Bag

Tblue LLC

This guy is the Honda Odyssey of running belts. What CAN’T you fit in it? Plus, it’s piiiiiink.

eleven

If you’re the trendy friend

Bike Shorts With Side Pockets

Channel your inner Princess Diana and wear these on a run or with a giant sweatshirt to your next tailgate so you can double-fist like you were born to do so.

12

If you’re a minimalist

Armband Phone Holder

This simple armband is so cute and tiny, it’s basically Ariana Grande.

13

If you somehow need more black yoga pants

High-Waist Yoga Pants

Sure, you have 218,3971,923 pairs of black leggings, but do you own any that tote your phone around like a damn personal assistant? I think not!

14

if you have webs to sling

Rotatable Forearm Armband Comsoon amazon.com

$ 13.99

Queuing your running playlist via your wrist with this bad boy is the closest you’ll ever get to becoming the real Spider-Man, and that’s more than okay.

