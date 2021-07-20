14 Best Halloween Candles 2021 – Chic Halloween Candles

Courtesy

Usually, when I’m shopping for candles, it’s to practice some much-needed self-care (aka turn my tiny ass bathroom into a fake spa). But on the spookiest night of the year, I’m looking for a Halloween candle that leans more on the creepy side. You know, something that’ll sit on my window sill and scare potential trick-or-treaters or one that has a moody scent that I can burn while binge-watching horror movies.

Sadly, finding the perfect option can be tricky, especially since there are so many cheesy ones out there. But I love a challenge! Here, I found a few brands that make scary-good options that won’t ruin my aesthetic. Some of them are so perfect I’ll probably end up burning them all year round. I mean, the more you use it the better, right? So let’s go shopping and grab a few of the best Halloween candles from below.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this blood-red one

Renaissance Josephine Luxury Candle Harlem Candle Company nordstrom.com

$ 45.00

A blood-red candle with a velvety warm scent sounds just right for Halloween.

two

a ghostly romantic one

Ghost Rose Candle Catbird catbirdnyc.com

$ 38.00

With notes of English rose, champagne, and peony, this Catbird scent wants you to imagine yourself in a “lost estate … where sylphs wound through the damp, thorny gardens at night.” And honestly? Sold.

3

this big boy

Coffin Skeleton Candle CreepyCandles etsy.com

$ 34.99

Nearly a foot tall, this coffin candle melts down to reveal a creepy, metal skeleton inside. Love to see it!

4

A witch candle

Handpoured Witch Candle CasaDeYan etsy.com

$ 21.00

Calling all witches. You need to have this patchouli- and jasmine-scented one in your life on the big night.

5

this dark dual-wick candle

Haunted Mansion Large Glass Apothecary Jar Scented Candle Village Candle amazon.com

$ 19.99

For those who really want to lean into the Halloween vibes, grab yourselves one of these “Haunted Mansion” candles and prepare to be enchanted by the notes of dark berries, patchouli, musk, and cashmere.

6

an all black one

Black Baies Scented Candle Diptyque saksfifthavenue.com

$ 98.00

A classic Diptyque candle dressed up in all black for the occasion.

7

a mystic option

Tarot Card Candles Uncommon Goods uncommongoods.com

$ 40.00

Whether it’s Halloween night or not, light up any one of these tarot card-inspired candles to invoke positive vibes from the major arcana.

8

A transforming cat

Kisa Candle PyroPet amazon.com

$ 38.89

This whittle kitty looks all innocent at first, but when the wax starts to melt, a creepy skeleton pops out.

9

A skull candle

Pastel Skull Candle EmberCandleCo etsy.com

$ 21.77

I’m not gonna lie. Skulls usually creep me out, but these pastel colored guys are kinda cute, right?

10

A moody scent

Apocalyptic Candle BYREDO nordstrom.com

$ 85.00

If this smoky ash scent is any indication of what the apocalypse will smell like, then maybe it won’t be so bad.

eleven

A luxe candle

L’Elide Candle DIPTYQUE nordstrom.com

$ 85.00

Boujie candle lovers, don’t worry I got something for you, too. The citrus and lavender notes in this one smell fancy as hell and the spooky figure on the front will seriously freak anyone out.

12

A crackling candle

Basic Witch Candle MadisonFoundry etsy.com

$ 29.99

For fireplace vibes, add a crackling candle to your collection, like this Basic Witch cutie.

13

A splurge-worthy option

Black Spider Vetiver d’Orient Scented Candle L’Objet saksfifthavenue.com

$ 150.00

All my peeps who take Halloween decorating very seriously will enjoy pulling this 24-carat gold beauty out every year.

14

A negativity shielding candle

Protection Candle NewMoonBeginnings etsy.com

$ 14.71

Ward off any bad vibes on Old Hallow’s Eve (or any day of the year) with a crystal-infused candle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below