14 Best Beach Towels 2021 – Cute Beach Towels for Summer

Summer is quickly approaching, so I’ve decided to be on top of my ISH this year — considering last year’s summer solstice was practically nonexistent — and be prepared to give ya all the add-to-cart-worthy summertime picks. I gotchu with the top swimsuits, dresses, beach umbrellas — and now we’re ready to coordinate with some of the best beach towels money can buy.

Okay, yes, the point of any towel is to help you dry off. Sure. But beach towels, my friend, serve a much higher and deeper purpose. Many are cleverly made from fast-drying materials like microfiber, and some are also sand proof — so you won’t bring any of those tiny and annoying grains home with you. Though, the best part about beach towels: They can make all of those bikini selfies look cuter than ever. Priorities !!

“How?” you may be asking? Well, let’s say you’ve got a killer red one-piece. You NEED a striped beach towel for some Baywatch vibes. And what about that leopard bikini? It’ll be photo-worthy next to a muted beach towel. Whether your style is minimalist, ~ sporty ~, or bold, there’s a towel for you. Keep scrolling to find a new fave.

1

this simple design

Botanical Line Drawing Beach Towel XOJailynn Society6

$ 39.99

If you’re not really into bright colors, go with this leafy, lined style. It’s super soft and absorbent — so when you’re ready to chill after being in the water, it’ll provide the utmost comfort and keep you dry.

two

this luxe pick

Mediterranean Organic Towels Coyuchi coyuchi.com

$ 68.00

Coyuchi is known for their beloved bedding, so you can trust that their towels will feel suuuuper cozy and comfy, too. Plus, the weaved design and fringe will make ya look v bougie wherever you’re lounging.

3

this oversized one

Green and Black Leaves Beach Towel Aleeya Marie Society6

$ 39.99

You’ll literally be laying out for hours once you get this oversized towel from Society6. Pair it with a muted-color ‘kini and some rectangular sunnies for a retro beach look!

4

this super soft one

Mandala Sea Turtle Sand Cloud Sand Cloud

$ 68.00

Made from Turkish cotton, this gem gets softer and softer after each wash. Even though it’s quite large, it can become compact and easily fit in a bag. And if that doesn’t sell you, then the stylish design will.

5

this tie-dye moment

Tie Dye Printed Beach Towel

Tie-dye is having a big moment RN. And if you’re with the trend, you’ll love this multi-colored towel.

6

this striped look

Cadet Gray Turkish Striped Beach Towel Pottery Barn potterybarn.com

$ 29.50

Keep it clean and chic with this striped, neutral option. The fringe accents at the ends give it a bit more dimension and character.

7

this circle style

Campania Round Beach Towel Serena & Lily serenaandlily.com

$ 68.00

Step out of the box and be bold with a ~ rounded ~ towel. This one from Serena & Lily will be getting you alllll the compliments at le beach and allllll the Likes and love on Insta.

8

this chic one

Oversized Beach Towel Large & Microfiber

The definition of chic and sleek is this palm tree towel from Amazon. She is most def picture-ready and will be the perfect asset to your ‘kini!

9

this quirky cutie

Beach Towel Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 65.00

Get a lil funky with this wavy piece from Brooklinen, inspired by water, sand, and waves. It’s a high-quality towel that comes with a velor front and a terry cloth back.

10

this polka dot beauty

Stone Willesden Pestemal Turkish Cotton Beach Towel Highland Dunes wayfair.com

$ 33.90

Luxe, yet super affordable, this elegant beaut from Wayfair will be your BFF this summer. It’ll keep you snug, dry, and lookin ‘fashionable while you’re chillin’ poolside.

eleven

this versatile bb

Beach Blanket BAY LAUREL amazon.com

$ 21.45

We always love a multi-functional product! This one can not only be used at the beach, but also your house, a yoga class, or a picnic date.

12

this sophisticated one

Pineapple Print Woven Turkish Towel InfuseZen etsy.com

$ 24.99

And here we have tropical vibes without being too much.

13

this artistic one

Disco Shag Towel FUNBOY revolve.com

$ 59.00

This towel is so damn fun and pretty, I may just buy it to use at the beach and then hang it up in my house as wall art. ‘Nuff said.

14

this one that’s good for sensitive skin

Terry Cloth Lined Turkish Towel InfuseZen amazon.com

$ 28.99

To neutral towel is always the move. This one, specifically, is extremely lightweight and delicate on sensitive skin.

