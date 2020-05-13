14.5 million people excluded from federal aid due to the pandemic

More than 14.5 million people in the United States have been excluded from the pandemic aid checks The reason is that some of the family members are an undocumented immigrant The states with the most affected families were: California, Texas, New York, Illinois and Florida.

More than 14.5 million people in the United States have been excluded from aid checks for the pandemic due to the fact that one of its members is an undocumented immigrant, according to the Institute of Immigration Policy (MPI).

Last March, Congress approved a $ 1.23 trillion package of measures, which included sending $ 1,200 checks to people with incomes under $ 75,000 a year, and who would have filed their taxes in 2018 and 2019. .

For tax filing, US citizens and legal immigrants identify themselves with their Social Security number, while undocumented immigrants use the so-called Individual Tax Identification Number, or ITIN in English.

March legislation excluded individuals using ITINs, and their spouses if they jointly file taxes, from emergency payments, even if the spouse is a US citizen or legal immigrant with permanent residence (“green card” ).

According to MPI estimates, this exclusion left 9.8 million undocumented, 3.7 million children born in the United States or who are legal residents, and 1.7 million US citizens or undocumented immigrants whose spouses use the ITIN. .

The five states with the largest populations of US citizens and legal residents excluded from federal aid by the pandemic are: California, with 1.5 million people, Texas, with 940,000, New York, with 359,000, Illinois with 244,000, and the Florida state with 228,000.

If you add undocumented immigrants and the children of couples in which one of the adults declared taxes with the ITIN, the total number of people excluded from federal aid, according to the MPI, was:

4.24 million in California 2.35 million in Texas 1.15 in New York 721,000 in Illinois and 686,000 in Florida.

Over 60 Democratic representatives in the United States Congress have introduced a draft Immigrant Family Protection Act during the pandemic that includes the stipulation that taxpayers who use the ITIN instead of the Social Security number receive the benefits of any pandemic response legislation.

Democrats presented a $ 3 trillion proposal in the House of Representatives yesterday.

Part of the funds would go to the direct help of American families, but one of the differences of this proposal is that it is inclusive for all taxpayers who declare their taxes, whether with a Social Security number or ITIN.

It is not yet an approved proposal and must also go to the Senate to receive the ‘approval’.