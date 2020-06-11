A miniature bird made about 13,500 years ago on a burned bone is the oldest known sculpture of prehistoric art in China

It was discovered in the prehistoric site of Lingjing, in Henan province.

A miniature bird made about 13,500 years ago on a burned bone is the oldest known sculpture of prehistoric art in China, discovered in the prehistoric site of Lingjing, in Henan province.

It is an animal standing on a pedestal which dates back more than 8,500 years, compared to what was known until now, the first representations of animals and the first sculptures in East Asia, the authors highlight in a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE.

The oldest known sculptures are mammoth ivory figures of people and animals found in the Swabian Jura region of Germany, with an age of 38,000 to 40,000 years.

LLingjing a has very small dimensions (19.2 millimeters long, 5.1 wide and 12.5 high) but its good state of conservation and the application of various techniques have allowed us to reconstruct in detail how it was made.

The study authors say that examination of its surface shows that a cortical bone and also a gouge were used to sculpt it.

The statuette was carved from a bone of one of the members of a medium-sized mammal that underwent an abrasion technique.

Although its forms do not offer much detail, scientists believe that the bird depicted is a passerine bird, something compatible with the ecological and climatic conditions that occurred in that area of ​​China during the late Pleistocene.

On the style of this representation, they underscore its “original and remarkably different character from all other known paleolithic bird figures”.

