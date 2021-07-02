1,325 radars, 39 drones and 12 helicopters will monitor the roads this summer

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has already presented its device for this summer, an awareness and surveillance campaign that will try to ensure the safety of drivers. After last year displacements were greatly restricted, it is expected that this 2021 there will be a uptick in road trips as there are no mobility restrictions and having a good part of the population already vaccinated. So the deployment of media is going to be consistent and will be the most prominent in recent years.

As we said, traffic levels have recovered quickly and may be close to the level of 2019. It is already estimated that there will be around 91.2 million displacements during the months of July and August, weekend and short-term outings gain a lot of weight. The four special operations typical of this date, which are the following:

1st Operation summer departure: from Friday 2 to Sunday, July 4 Departure for August: from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1 Special August operation: from Friday 13 to Monday, August 16 Return operation: from Friday 27 to Sunday, August 29

Additionally, three special campaigns to intensify control in two of the factors concurrent in the accident rate. The first from July 12 to 18 is a speed campaign and the second from August 2 to 8 is alcohol and drug control. There is also a third on July 24 and 25 that will be focused on motorcycle travel, like the one in May of this year.

With the increase in accidents that has been experienced in recent months, the DGT has provided more means than ever to monitor the roads. In total there are up to 1,325 radars, a record figure that is well distributed. 780 are fixed radars (16 more than last year), of which 92 are section, and then we must add another 545 mobile radars. They will also watch on the road 15 camouflaged vans, which will be distributed one in each sector.

In the air will be, as always, the 12 Pegasus helicopters of the DGT. Although the support is increasing and now there is also 39 drones for the regulation and management of traffic. There are 28 more than the previous summer and it must be clarified that there are 23 who have the capacity to report. The surveillance should also include 216 control cameras of mobile and seat belt.

In addition to the surveillance that we have detailed above, a awareness campaign that will be present on radio, television, digital media and social networks. Under the motto of “Do not spoil this summer that we deserve so much”, caution will be called at the wheel, with the intention of avoiding excesses and infractions.