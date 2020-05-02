To know in depth, and concretely what is happening in United States (USA) with the coronavirus, we interview the teacher Danny Shaw, from the Public University of New York.

The academic is a researcher of the Council for Hemispheric Affairs (COHA), with the help of the researcher Loren Rodríguez. Both are from the Bronx, New York, the epicenter of the pandemic of coronavirus.

Due to the confinement and paralysis of economic activities, what compensatory measures have been taken?

We have never experienced an economic and social crisis of this magnitude in our lives. Ten million workers have become unemployed in the past two weeks. They urgently need help.

This number of ten million families does not count in the new workers that before the epidemic in our neighborhoods, such as the Bronx, Oakland, Chicago, were no longer employed or underemployed.

So the government’s compensatory measures are insufficient. We are expecting a small check for $ 1,200 that can take weeks or even months to arrive. We have seen help that has come from China and Russia, because there is a need for medical supplies here. This period is said to be worse than the Great Depression and is only just beginning.

What consequences does the suspension of public and private working hours bring?

The suspension of the working day has great consequences for us. Rich bosses and supervisors can work safely in their homes behind their computer screens. We workers are in a very difficult situation. If we stay home, we don’t eat. If we go to work in downtown, we could possibly catch it and then we could infect a vulnerable family member.

There is a saying, “We are between the back and the wall.” Right now we are seeing many strikes and work stoppages like in the center of Amazon. There are an estimated 350 Amazon bases with workers who are infected with Covid-19. Christian Smalls is a local hero who raised his voice to protest these conditions. So they fired him.

In hospitals there are employees working with swimming goggles, plastic garbage bags and handkerchiefs to cover their faces. We see nurses who are risking their lives without having the most necessary materials. It really is a very critical situation.

What happens to the terms and deadlines in the ongoing legal proceedings?

Prisoners suffer the most. 99% are poor. 85% are African American and Latino. The vast majority are imprisoned for being poor and seeking life as possible. Here in the US it is the law of the jungle.

Prisoners and immigrants in detention centers are now the most vulnerable. There is a call to free the non-violent prisoners who make up the vast majority. There are also hundreds of political prisoners who can die in prison, from the virus or from old age.

So far the prison system has said nothing. Here there is no justice for the poor. “Criminal justice” only exists for those who can finance their freedom.

Will there be a moratorium on the execution of debts and the generation of interest?

There is some moratorium on debt enforcement here, but remember in the US, the unofficial religion is anti-socialism and anti-communism. Here the dollar reigns.

The federal government has done very little, not even coordinating a national response. They are leaving leadership in the hands of the state rulers. They are waiting for charity from the private sector, which leaves the vast majority of us completely abandoned in the face of this crisis.

There is also a mutual aid movement. The inhabitants of the neighborhoods and the countryside have taken collective actions to help each other.

Of course, the financial sector must forgive interest and debts. But it is the opposite with a government that works for millionaires. The bailout program favors large oil companies more than the energy and aviation sectors.

Will the “vulnerable” segment have special assistance with food and home health services and medicines?

The government took a long time to inform people of the severity of that pandemic. We live in a very polarized country. Republicans accused the press of having invented the “myth” of the coronavirus to weaken Trump, because these anti-immigrant groups consider him “a savior of the economy.”

It’s ridiculous. Why would a businessman who has 4 billion dollars come to the defense of the vast majority who live paycheck to paycheck?

Here health became a business. Large private companies hire health workers. They make big profits. If you do not have insurance, you have no right to enter a hospital.

For an hour of attention, after you’ve waited 12 hours, you can be charged up to $ 15,000. This is crazy. It is the anarchy of capitalism. Here the priority is not the needs of the person, but the profits that can be obtained from our needs

Does the executive have a health contingency plan?

Here there is a lack of beds, hospitals, doctors and nurses. They have brought in a Navy ship and opened stadiums for more space. The system was not ready for that. For so long the American government has focused its economic policy on wars and on being the number one hegemonic power in the world. The abandonment of public health is felt more than ever now.

Internal and external contradictions have exposed capitalism as bankrupt. Threats and expansion in violation of the sovereignty of countries such as North Korea, Zimbabwe, Cuba, and others, and internal despair at the collapse of the economy, has revealed the nature of capitalism of prioritizing profits over the needs of the citizens. As prophetic singer Bob Marley said, “You can cheat sometimes, but not all the time.”

Does the government adequately inform the citizens?

Here the government misinformed more than in reports. The reality of social distancing is one for the rich and white, and another for workers and migrants. The reality of our neighborhoods is that we don’t have the privilege of working behind a laptop screen.

If you see the public trains day by day they are still full. In our neighborhoods there is no space for children to play so they get trapped in their home. Cancer, diabetes and diseases like this are getting worse and worse. Many poor people have no choice but to seek the take out at McDonalds and Buger King. This has worse consequences for our health. The government does not seek to take care of us.

Rather, the government misinforms the citizenry. They are seeking more war against Iran and Venezuela. They have a billion to spend on external aggression to topple sovereign countries, while they cannot solve our own critical needs right here in the bowels of the beast.

