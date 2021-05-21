130 policemen and drones to avoid crowds

This Saturday Real Madrid or Atlético They will be champions of the Santander League this Saturday and the Madrid City Council has already prepared a special device to avoid large crowds. A total of 130 agents of the Municipal Police will monitor this Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m., the sources of Neptuno and Cibeles to prevent celebrations for the League title.

This has been detailed by the spokesperson for the Municipal Government and delegate of Security and Emergencies, Inmaculada Sanz, who has specified that traffic will be open, although “if it had to be cut, the forecast will be had.” “The objective is to avoid crowds”Said Sanz, who has made an appeal not to go to these spaces, as the pandemic still continues.

To these members of the Municipal police We must add those deployed by the National Police Corps, since the security device before the celebration of the league title is joint between the City Council and the Government Delegation, in compliance with the preventive measures in public health determined by the health authorities.

The security device established by the Madrid Municipal Police, in contact with the rest of the administrations, has the primary objective of preventing crowds of people on public roads and trying to keep traffic flowing in the usual area where the winning team is held.

The operation will start at 7:00 p.m.

The operation, which will start at 19.00 hours, has been dimensioned taking into account that, if the League wins, the players of the two Madrid teams will not travel to their emblematic venues.

For security reasons, and if despite the calls of the authorities and the teams the influx of fans were massive and traffic had to be cut, the police officers deployed would carry out capacity limitations to avoid crowds at specific points. The police, both municipal and national, will protect the perimeter of the fountain where the winning team celebrates their titles, establishing filters with fences and containers at different points to control the number of people who enter.

In any case, at first, the appropriate service will be established in the surroundings of the squares so that, in terms of mobility, traffic in the area is kept fluid, preventing motorists and pedestrians (followers of the champion team) from collapsing the circulation, arranging the necessary traffic cuts and diversions in the event of a massive influx. Likewise, the parking of vehicles in the authorized areas of the Cánovas del Castillo Square (Neptune).

In addition, municipal police officers will avoid street vending and alcohol consumption on public roads, and will use drones from the Air Support Section to monitor the course of the device from the air.

It is requested not to go

Mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, these days has made repeated calls to “exercise responsibility and therefore that no crowds occur, but anyone is free to go to these sources.” “That is why we prepared a device to prevent such agglomerations from occurring as much as possible by establishing various rings to filter people and when it is considered that it is an excessive number to be able to cut off access to these sources,” he said.

The government delegate, Mercedes Gonzalez, He already pointed out a few days ago that they are talking with Atlético de Madrid, to which he thanked his predisposition so that the fans do not go out en masse to the streets on Saturday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. However, they have organized a police cordon and more measures, which were agreed at the technical meeting held between the Municipal and National Police last week.