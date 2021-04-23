130 migrants die in a shipwreck in the Sicilian Channel

Bodies of migrants drowned in the Mediterranean, rescued by SOS and MSF. (Photo: AFP Contributor via Getty Images)

The Mediterranean is a massive pit of people who have tried to cross it by boat, looking for a better future. But the European authorities continue like the one who hears rain. Today we have another example: 130 migrants have drowned in the Sicilian Channel, despite the fact that it had been known for two days of the danger in which the three boats that had departed from Libya were in. Another announced massacre.

According to the Italian media, no administration sent rescue boats for these boats. So three merchant ships and an NGO ship, the Sos Mediterranee Ocean Viking, came together to try to save these people. They were not coordinated by any of the rescue centers, due to the usual blame game between Tripoli, Valletta (Malta) and Rome (Italy). The planes of Frontex – the European Union’s external border surveillance program – also passed through the area, but no warning message was issued and the so-called Libyan Coast Guard, after intervening to intercept a boat with a hundred people , did not send any of the available patrol boats to patrol the area. A whole chain of inaction that has led to these deaths.

“We arrived too late to the place where they were,” said some of the sailors finally found the ships, where they are now trying to recover the bodies. There are 13 for now.

“Another shipwreck that increases the death toll in the central Mediterranean,” denounced Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the Mediterranean of the United Nations Organization for Migration (IOM). “With a clearly inadequate maritime patrol system, the Ocean Viking and the three freighters were alone in b & ua operations …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.