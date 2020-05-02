Dagoberto wore the shirt of the Sao Paulo for five seasons and was one of the key pieces in the sequence of Brazilian titles won by the club in the 2000s. This Saturday, his debut for Tricolor Paulista celebrates 13 years. And since this match, the striker has already shown that he would be important in the titles.

In order to be acquired by São Paulo, Dagoberto needed to obtain in court his release from Athletico-PR, upon payment of R $ 5.4 million for its contractual termination. Many clubs were interested in the striker, but he already had Tricolor as a priority, which didn’t take long to close the deal.

On May 2, 2007, Dagoberto was playing for the first time as a player for São Paulo. Despite his success with the club in the Brazilian Championship, his debut took place on the night of Libertadores, in Morumbi, in the 1-0 victory over Grêmio in the round of 16.

Dagoberto debuted with assistance in victory over Grêmio by Libertadores

At the time, Dagol, as he is known by the tricolores, started on the bench, while Muricy Ramalho cast Leandro and Aloísio as the double starting the attack. After a balanced first half, but without great emotions, the São Paulo coach decided to put the then newcomer on the field for the second stage.

From his first minutes on the pitch, the striker has already shown he would be decisive. Soon after 12 minutes, Souza took a corner kick on the second post, Dagoberto reached the ball and gave a sure assist for Miranda to score the winning goal for São Paulo.

As if that weren’t enough, shirt number 25 was still very participative and even rocked the nets. After a table with Souza, the striker received on the back of the defense and submitted a volley to score a beautiful goal, but the referee invalidated the play by signaling offside.

Despite the good participation of Dagoberto, the victory by the minimum score was not enough for São Paulo to advance to the quarterfinals. His goal was canceled because, in the return game, Grêmio won by 2-0 and qualified for the next stage of the competition, while Clube do Morumbi was eliminated.

Still, there was no shortage of good moments for the striker for Tricolor Paulista. During the five years for São Paulo, there were 241 games, with 61 goals scored and two Brazilian titles (2007 and 2008) won. Already retired, Dagoberto went back to wearing the São-Paulina shirt and stood out at the end of last year, when the club promoted a tournament of legends.

Sports Gazette

