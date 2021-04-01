13-year-old boy dies sucked by attraction in water park

The child Leonardo Moon Warrior, age 13, died after getting stuck in a sucker from garbage at a water park attraction Xenses from Group Xcaret, in the municipality of Solidaridad better known as Playa del Carmen, in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico.

The six members of the family Moon Warrior they traveled to Quintana Roo to celebrate that they had beaten the COVID-19.

The father Miguel Angel, mother Hilda and siblings Ivanna, Michael and Valeria saw how in an instant ‘Leo’, as they called him affectionately in his native Durango, disappeared in attraction “Riolajante“.

At first, they thought that Leonardo He was hiding, playing a joke on them, but seconds later his father realized that the child was sucked into a kind of cistern, which had the filter uncovered.

His father, a renowned physician in Durango, entered that hole, of approximately 15 centimeters, and saw his son with his leg destroyed by the aquatic system and unconscious, and took him out to give him first aid.

“As I investigated there was a sucker of the Park for the garbage and there my son went. I was also a victim, but I did not drown. I took my son out, I have a record of my injuries, ”he briefly told Mexican media.

Immediately, the minor was transferred to a private hospital, where a day later he died of lung problems.

Although the events occurred in the past Saturday, March 27Until now, the company reported that the minor had the mishap due to a cover of the system that was left open in the attraction “Riolajante“.

“We are conducting the pertinent investigations with the aim of reaching the last consequences,” said Grupo Xcaret in a statement.

The minor’s father said that company legal staff, together with Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office, they pressured him to sign a “sorry” to Xcaret, or else the body would not be handed over to him for several days.

“That if I did not present an appearance regarding the pardon of the park, the body was not feasible that they gave it to me. On Sunday I signed, I was there at the Prosecutor’s Office because the person in charge of that at the Prosecutor’s Office told me: ‘if you do not sign with the initial project of forgiveness, you are going to have your son here for a long time, ”he said.

Leonardo’s body was handed over to his parents on Tuesday, after previously the authorities and the company pressured them to sign a legal pardon.

“They did not want to give them the body, until he signed, that was at the Prosecutor’s Office, they were fighting with many people, they really had a really bad time,” he said. Denisse Quinones Moon to the local environment ‘Fifth Force‘.

So far there are no responsible persons arrested for the incident or sanctions against it. Park.

