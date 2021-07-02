13 Weekend Must-Have Premieres and Releases: ‘Tomorrow’s War’, Studio Ghibli Recipes and More

If you like excessive action, capital letters and bigger than life, This weekend you have a couple of examples of good, loud, bombastic blockbusters, both in theaters (‘Fast & Furious 9’) and at home (‘The war of tomorrow’). And if you are into simpler pleasures, fear not: this selection of 13 great plans for the weekend has all the fronts covered.

‘Fast & Furious 9’

With more than a year of delay due to the pandemic, the new installment of the junkyard saga filmed by Vin Diesel finally reaches our screens (and after sweeping the box office in its US premiere). Here Dom Toretto and Letty (Michelle Rodríguez) live a peaceful life removed from the madding crowd and high speeds, but they receive a visit from their former colleagues who will get them going again, implicating a missing character from Dom’s past: his brother (John Cena).

‘Jaws’

The latest extravaganza of the unclassifiable Quentin Dupieux, director of cult comedies like ‘Rubber’ or ‘Wrong’, is another approach to a more commercial cinema after the delusional and somewhat cloudy ‘The Deerskin Jacket’. In this case the story takes the form of a kind of idiotic buddy movie, with a pair of losers who find a giant fly and decide to train it to win a fortune. A song to friendship and mindlessness.

‘The war of tomorrow’

A blockbuster that was initially going to be distributed by Paramount has ended up being acquired by Amazon Prime Video, which is done with one of the most spectacular blockbusters of the summer, an authentic fireworks display that includes time travel. Chris Pratt (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) and Yvonne Strahovski (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) are the protagonists of this anti-alien roller coaster in which a platoon of soldiers tries to stop an alien invasion by moving to the future, when humanity is almost doomed.

‘The street of terror (Part 1): 1994’

Netflix presents starting this week a trilogy of films based on novels by RL Stine, creator of the ‘Nightmares’ books. They will be presented one a week, each one set in a period and this is the first, with a group of teenagers facing the ancient evil that has been devastating their city for three centuries. More violent and intelligent than its packaging appears, it is the essential date of the week if you like the slasher genre.

‘Willy’s Wonderland’

No weekend is complete without a Nicolas Cage nonsense (that’s the pace he rolls at too), and this time it is the turn of a film that seems to have been conceived as a true source of memes and gifs. Play an employee of an amusement park who is in charge of cleaning it at night … until he is attacked by a group of evil murderous animatronic dolls.

From Sunday on Movistar + and Filmin

‘The Procession to Calvary’

What ‘Monkey Island’ would have looked like had it been developed in 16th century Flanders by a time traveler fan of the Monty Python. A quite bizarre but very tight definition of ‘Four Last Things’ by its author, Joe Richardson, which comes to consoles (after passing it a year ago on PC) with a sequel to this classic video adventure with entirely pictorial graphics and animated with hideous and rudimentary terrygillianesca technique. This time we will give life to a warrior who, after finishing the Crusades, decides to quench her thirst for blood by annihilating her regent.

Available for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch

‘Zombies Ate My Neighbors’ and ‘Ghoul Patrol’

DotEmu, responsible for the sensational ‘Streets of Rage 4’, have been in charge of revitalize two 16-bit classics from LucasArts, ‘Zombies Ate My Neighbors’ and its sequel, ‘Ghoul Patrol’, for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. In them, two brothers face off against all manner of monstrous creatures in a pair of finest run and guns of pure pixelated glory, enjoyed in all their splendor in two-player co-op.

Available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch

‘The Spectrum Retreat’ free

While not nearly as spectacular as the recent giveaways from the Epic Store in recent weeks, This futuristic puzzle is nothing to behold: it is a first-person puzzle set in the near future. Specifically, in The Penrose hotel, with an art deco style of decoration, and with mysteries related to physics and colors. You can claim it in the Epic store and it will be yours forever.

‘Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World’

A month after its arrival on PC, it lands on consoles this remake of the classic platformer ‘Monster World IV’, which reformulates the mechanics and graphics of the original, giving them a 2.5D look. The remake puts us back in Asha’s slippers, who has to rescue four elemental spirits to prevent her world from falling into chaos. This new version has been directed by the creator of the original game, Ryuichi Nishizawa.

Available on PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4

‘The recipes from the Studio Ghibli movies’ (Minh-Tri Vo)

You don’t have to go too deep into Studio Ghibli cinema to see that the company’s cinema is intimately associated with food. This cookbook picks out some of the most significant dishes from his films, such as the anman (buns filled with azuki beans) from ‘Spirited Away’, the ramen from ‘Ponyo on the Cliff’, the bento from ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ or the herring and pumpkin pie from ‘Nicky, the witch’s apprentice’. A score of dishes to cook and learn.

‘The map of perfect instants (Lev Grossman)

Amazon Prime Video adapted it into a movie that was one of the big surprises of the beginning of the year, with an effective little romantic story of loops in time. Now the original book is translated into Spanish, a best-seller young adult that tells how a seventeen year old caught in a time loop watches the same summer day repeat itself forever until he discovers Margaret, a mysterious girl who is caught in the loop with him.

‘The winter of the cartoonist’ – Extended edition (Paco Roca)

One of the great works of recent Spanish comics turns ten years old and Astiberri celebrates it with an expanded edition with a dozen unpublished pages that include a new story which prolongs the original narrative. Here we will learn the true story of five successful cartoonists in Bruguera (Cifré, Conti, Escobar, Giner and Peñarroya) who in 1957 decided to leave the publishing house and set up their own magazine. An endeavor doomed to failure that here is told with the irony and nostalgia typical of the author of ‘Wrinkles’.

‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ (Quentin Tarantino)

The first novel signed by Quentin Tarantino dates back to what is his last film to date, of the same title. Here, Tarantino refocuses on the character of decadent TV actor Rick Dalton, addicted to alcohol and looking for a redeeming role, and Cliff Booth, his stunt double and war veteran. We will return to the presence of real figures such as Sharon Tate or Charles Manson, all in a reformulation of what we saw in the film with the unmistakable Tarantino touch in the dialogue and action.