13 Weekend Must-Have Premieres and Releases: ‘A Quiet Place 2’, ‘Metro Exodus Complete Edition’ and More

From apocalypse to apocalypse: from the quiet of ‘A quiet place’ to the freshly retreaded for the new generation of ‘Metro Exodus Complete Edition’. And for relaxation, the hobbies and activities in Blackie Books’ summer notebook, which is now a decade old. These are our plans for a weekend of blinds down, the flame is coming.

‘A quiet place 2’

The sequel to the film that made post-apocalypse fashionable with very specific limitations (not making noise, not listening, not seeing, or as in the recent and wonderful ‘Disomnia’, not sleeping) hits theaters. This time, He directs and rewrites John Krasinski, who manages to reappear sporadically in the cast as well. And repeats as mother courage of the end of the world Emily Blunt, accompanied this time by a wonderful Cillian Murphy, as enigmatic as ever.

‘Luca’

If you like Pixar’s way of approach, in a candid and almost educational way, to different corners and cultures of the world to set their films, you have a date with ‘Luca’. It is the new film from the studio, which comes directly to Disney + without going through theaters, as it already happened with ‘Soul’. This time it tells the story, set in a summer village on the Italian Riviera, of a couple of friends, actually underwater monsters posing as humans.

‘Katla’

Start this Intriguing Scandinavian series where the eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla triggers a series of inexplicable events, among them the progressive return to a town semi-abandoned by the effects of the volcano of people believed to be dead. A calm and calm tone has led to compare this series with productions such as ‘Dark’ or ‘The Leftovers’, in a production of calm and enigmatic rhythm for those looking for more questions than chewed answers.

‘Mobile Suit Gundam I’

The mythical anime of giant robots returns to our screens with four feature films that once featured the television series. The first three films tell the entire first story arc of the series, back in the early eighties. The fourth feature film, ‘Char’s Counter Attack’, is the sequel to the original story and the first feature film in the franchise conceived as such. It was released in Japan in 1988 and takes place 13 years after the end of the original series.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

You will have to wait for Sunday, but you will be able to enjoy (if you did not do it during your time at AMC) the new spin-off set in the universe of ‘The Walking Dead’, which may be sold out in its main series, but it continues generating sequels and variants. This has a clearly more youthful touch (although it does not leave aside the gore and savagery) and passes ten years after the apocalypse, when the first children who did not live the old world have grown.

Starting June 20 on HBO

‘Metro Exodus Complete Edition’

The third part of the ruined post-apocalyptic futurism saga ‘Metro’ already has a revamped version that will arrive this weekend on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. On the Sony console and Series X the game will run at 60 images per second at a native resolution of 4K, and in Series S it will stay in 1080p. Will take advantage the technologies of each console: spatial sound and improved latency on Xbox, 3D Tempest audio and DualSense on PS5. The update will be free if you have the game on PS4 or Xbox One and if not, and you want to buy the Complete Edition, you get the two expansions ‘Sam’s Story’ and ‘The Two Colonels’.

Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

‘The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker’

A new installment of the adventures of ‘The Witcher’ by CD Projekt Red is coming to Android mobile devices, but in RPG format, although it is not the only genre that this brilliant cartoon-looking game caresses. The title combines puzzles, exploration, turn-based battles and even a very elaborate narrative, and puts us in the shoes of Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia, who has to face a Nilfgaardian invasion.

Steam Next Fest

No less than 700 demos is making Valve available to the public at this six-day festival where you can play countless trial versions. There are of all genres and for all tastes, and they will be available until next day 22 of June. Our colleagues at 3D Games selected some of the best, but the best thing is that you dive into the abundant live broadcasts and the catalog at your disposal, and to download.

‘Overcooked! two’

One of the free games on the Epic Game Store this week (you know, you just have to register for free, download it, and it will be yours forever) is this local or online multiplayer with a culinary theme and in which youYou will have to save the Kingdom of the Onion by passing crazy tests in minigame format. Madness and frenzy in an addictive title like few others.

‘Conspiracy Thought’ (Noel Ceballos)

Miguel Bosé has once again put us on a platter talking about conspiracy, that form of thought that works as the reverse of the scientific: first the conclusions and then if that, we build the evidence. With his usual and devastating ability to be both fun and constructive, Noel Ceballos walks through the history of conspiracy thinking, from its origins to vaccines that make you a human magnet, and the impact of this type of speech on culture popular. One of the essential rehearsals of the summer (and not only because we are suffering it on Twitter every other day)

Conspiracy thinking

‘The Circle of Lost Daughters’ (Lindsey Drager)

This novel, winner of the prestigious Shirley Jackson Award (almost always a guarantee in itself) starts out as a drama about loneliness and soon delves into murkier terrain. Collect the stories that an academic tells to his little girl before going to sleep, interspersed with the stories of a group of parents with lost daughters who meet in an abandoned umbrella factory. A book that reinvents the Gothic tale and channels the styles of authors such as Mary Shelley or Charlotte Brontë.

The circle of the lost daughters: 38 (Pulpas collection)

‘Blackie Books Notebook. 10th Anniversary Edition! ‘

True to its annual and summery appointment, Blackie Books Adult Hobby & Activity Notebook is Back. In addition, in a very special edition, since it celebrates no less than a decade and celebrates more than 150,000 sold copies of its previous editions. Once again the champion of ‘Know and win’ Daniel López Valle and the illustrator Cristóbal Fortúnez present 150 exercises on music, cinema, series, science, sport and many other topics so that the summer can pass in a breath.

Blackie Books notebook. Vol. 10: Activity book for adults. Tenth anniversary!

‘Ghost Rider – The Devil’s Disciple’ (VVAA)

If you only know Ghost Rider from Nicolas Cage movies, your encounter with the classic incarnation of the character in the comics may come as a surprise– This bulky (as always) Marvel Limited Edition billet features fifteen original character comics, most from the ‘Marvel Two-In-One’ collection and an appearance in ‘Daredevil,’ and where you’ll see him team up with The Thing to battle the Hulk, face Satan and join the bizarre Champions.

Marvel limited ghost rider. devil’s disciple 2