13 US states register increases in daily cases of COVID-19 due to the variants

15 minutes. The expansion of new variants of the coronavirus, especially the British one, and the relaxation of measures, are increasing infections in the United States (USA), particularly in areas such as Michigan, despite the fact that the vaccination campaign against the virus has accelerated. COVID-19.

In a month, The US went from having daily increases in infections of less than 60,000 to registering figures above 70,000.

Specifically, this Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University, the country had added 79,991 new cases compared to Friday.

According to statistics, at least 13 states are experiencing a daily increase in cases of at least 10%. This indicates that the fight against the pandemic is still far from over.

In Michigan, the cases are multiplying

Michigan is the state that is experiencing the highest daily increases in infections in recent weeks. This Saturday alone it added 9,850 new cases compared to Friday. Florida follows with 7,296, New York with 6,399, Pennsylvania with 5,536 and New Jersey with 4,340.

Although Michigan leads with the highest number of daily infections, it has a total of 867,624 since the beginning of the health crisis. It is still far from the figures for California, which continues to be the state with the most infections (more than 3.7 million); Texas (2.8 million), Florida (2.1 million), New York (1.9 million) and Illinois (1.2 million).

Even so, the rise in daily cases meant that Michigan hospitals are on the brink of collapse. COVID-19 revenues are at their highest since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 3 health centers in that state were at 100% capacity. Also, at least 35 were about to be, The Detroit News reported.

Michigan’s largest hospital network, Beaumont Health, issued a statement describing the situation as “troubling and alarming.” He also highlighted that the number of admissions grew from 128 on February 28 to more than 800 last Thursday.

The governor of Michigan, the Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, blamed the spike in infections this week on the expansion of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the US. Likewise, pandemic fatigue, since many citizens are abandoning public health protocols and there is more mobility.

Despite this panorama, Whitmer is resisting tougher restrictions than it has already imposed. Trust vaccinations to help contain this wave.

Attempted kidnapping

Whitmer was the target of numerous criticisms last year from conservatives, supporters of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and the former president himself. Specifically, for imposing at the beginning of the pandemic the closure of commercial activity and Ban crowds in your state to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

The situation was so tense that in early October the FBI announced the arrest of several people linked to a far-right militia. They were accused of planning the kidnapping and possible murder of the governor.

According to the prosecution, the defendants belonged to the Wolverine Watchman militia and had the intention of instigating a civil war in the country.

Despite its reluctance to impose tougher measures, Michigan extended the restrictions in force for a month on Friday. For example, the requirement to wear a mask, the limitation of capacity in most businesses and that restaurants only accommodate 50% of diners.

In addition, he asked that children wear a face mask from 2 years of age.

Republicans welcomed Whitmer’s failure to decide on more restraints. However, from the federal government the health authorities are warning that the only way Michigan will end the worst outbreak in the country today is with more restrictions.

On Friday, the Executive warned that infections and deaths from coronavirus had accelerated in recent days, especially in the Midwest. Due, on the one hand, to the greater threat posed by the new variants of COVID-19 in the US, especially the British one, but also to the relaxation of measures in some areas.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, explained that the British variant already accounts for 44% of registered cases.

Vaccinating

The vaccination campaign continues in the country, where 82,471,151 people have been fully vaccinated, that is, 24.8% of the population.

Currently, there are 3 vaccines that have received authorization for emergency use in the US: Pfizer and Moderna (which require 2 doses) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), which is single-dose.

However, authorities this week recommended a pause in the administration of J&J serum after detection of 6 cases of thrombosis brain in women under 48 years of age, of which one died.

This recommendation will be in effect for at least one more week, until next Friday a committee of independent experts from the CDC meets to decide on the future of this vaccine.

The US is the nation most affected by the pandemic, with more than 31.59 million cases and more than 566,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.