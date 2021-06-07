13 things you didn’t know about Wentworth Miller

You have struggled with depression

In 2013, at a charity event, Miller recounted that as a teenager he had tried to commit suicide multiple times before admitting his sexual orientation. “When they asked me if I did it as a way of asking for help, I said no, because it was something I never told anyone. You only ask for help when you think there is help to cry for.” At the same event, he also spoke about what Hollywood is like for an actor in the closet, as well as his participation in LGBT activism.

Years later, on his Facebook, he put a message in which he recounted how he had dealt with depression since he was a child, and how this disease had cost him time, opportunities, relationships and thousands of sleepless nights. The actor posted the post in reaction to an internet joke that made fun of his recent weight gain.